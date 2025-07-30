ExlService Holdings Inc (EXLS) Stock Experiences -3.70% Monthly Change

In the past week, EXLS stock has gone down by -2.47%, with a monthly decline of -3.70% and a quarterly plunge of -5.08%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.60%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.32% for ExlService Holdings Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.74% for EXLS stock, with a simple moving average of -7.50% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in ExlService Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: EXLS) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for ExlService Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: EXLS) is above average at 31.87x, Company’s 36-month beta value is 0.81.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 3 as “overweight”, 2 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for EXLS is 156.47M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.26% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of EXLS on July 30, 2025 was 2.16M shares.

EXLS stock’s latest price update

ExlService Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: EXLS) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.05% in relation to its previous close of $42.22. However, the company has experienced a -2.47% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-07-29 that The headline numbers for ExlService Holdings (EXLS) give insight into how the company performed in the quarter ended June 2025, but it may be worthwhile to compare some of its key metrics to Wall Street estimates and the year-ago actuals.

Analysts’ Opinion of EXLS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EXLS stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for EXLS by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for EXLS in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $42 based on the research report published on September 09, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

Wedbush, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EXLS reach a price target of $40, previously predicting the price at $34. The rating they have provided for EXLS stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on May 08th, 2024.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Hold” to EXLS, setting the target price at $33 in the report published on September 19th of the previous year.

EXLS Trading at -6.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EXLS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.60%, as shares sank -3.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.64% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EXLS fell by -2.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $43.39. In addition, ExlService Holdings Inc saw 22.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EXLS starting from Bhalla Vikas, who sold 25,000 shares at the price of $46.11 back on May 08 ’25. After this action, Bhalla Vikas now owns 135,046 shares of ExlService Holdings Inc, valued at $1,152,750 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EXLS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.15% for the present operating margin

0.37% for the gross margin

The net margin for ExlService Holdings Inc stands at 0.11%. The total capital return value is set at 0.2%. Equity return is now at value 23.81%, with 13.87% for asset returns.

Based on ExlService Holdings Inc (EXLS), the company’s capital structure generated 0.28 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.76. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.38. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 17.52.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $297.2 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.68. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.74. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.74for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.14. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.39.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, ExlService Holdings Inc (EXLS) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.