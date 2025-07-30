Examining the Volatility of Alkermes plc’s (ALKS) Stock

The stock of Alkermes plc (ALKS) has seen a -0.11% decrease in the past week, with a -6.28% drop in the past month, and a -3.26% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.11%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.17% for ALKS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.13% for ALKS’s stock, with a -10.61% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ: ALKS) Right Now?

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ: ALKS) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94x compared to its average ratio. ALKS has 36-month beta value of 0.46. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 as “overweight”, 5 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for ALKS is 161.17M, and currently, short sellers hold a 7.80% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ALKS on July 30, 2025 was 1.79M shares.

ALKS stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ: ALKS) has surged by 3.25% when compared to previous closing price of $26.15, but the company has seen a -0.11% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-07-29 that Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS ) Q2 2025 Earnings Call July 29, 2025 8:00 AM ET Company Participants Blair C. Jackson – Interim Principal Financial Officer, Executive VP, Chief Risk Officer & COO C.

Analysts’ Opinion of ALKS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ALKS stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for ALKS by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for ALKS in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $43 based on the research report published on July 15, 2025 of the current year 2025.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ALKS reach a price target of $42. The rating they have provided for ALKS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 17th, 2025.

RBC Capital Mkts gave a rating of “Sector Perform” to ALKS, setting the target price at $40 in the report published on March 13th of the current year.

ALKS Trading at -8.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALKS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.11%, as shares sank -5.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.49% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALKS fell by -0.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.46. In addition, Alkermes plc saw -3.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ALKS starting from Nichols Christian Todd, who sold 3,333 shares at the price of $31.95 back on Jun 09 ’25. After this action, Nichols Christian Todd now owns 89,542 shares of Alkermes plc, valued at $106,489 using the latest closing price.

Nichols Christian Todd, the SVP, Chief Commercial Officer of Alkermes plc, sold 3,334 shares at $31.09 during a trade that took place back on Jun 10 ’25, which means that Nichols Christian Todd is holding 86,208 shares at $103,654 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ALKS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.25% for the present operating margin

0.62% for the gross margin

The net margin for Alkermes plc stands at 0.23%. The total capital return value is set at 0.21%. Equity return is now at value 23.94%, with 15.61% for asset returns.

Based on Alkermes plc (ALKS), the company’s capital structure generated 0.04 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 7.17. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.04. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 35.14.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $494.86 million with net debt to EBITDA at -1.04. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.66. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.24for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.67. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.31.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Alkermes plc (ALKS) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.