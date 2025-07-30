Exagen Inc (XGN) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for XGN is 1.61. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 rating it as “overweight”, 1 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for XGN is 13.44M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.86% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of XGN on July 30, 2025 was 296.07K shares.

XGN stock’s latest price update

Exagen Inc (NASDAQ: XGN)’s stock price has increased by 14.34% compared to its previous closing price of $7.39. However, the company has seen a 21.76% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-07-29 that Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN ) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call July 29, 2025 8:30 AM ET Company Participants Jeffrey G. Black – CFO & Corporate Secretary John Aballi – CEO, President & Director Ryan Douglas – Investors Relations Officer Conference Call Participants Kyle Alexander Mikson – Canaccord Genuity Corp., Research Division Margarate Elizabeth Boeye – William Blair & Company L.L.C.

XGN’s Market Performance

Exagen Inc (XGN) has experienced a 21.76% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 20.71% rise in the past month, and a 27.07% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.90%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.16% for XGN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 18.74% for XGN’s stock, with a 76.26% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of XGN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for XGN stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for XGN by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for XGN in the upcoming period, according to Craig Hallum is $12 based on the research report published on July 23, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Canaccord Genuity gave a rating of “Buy” to XGN, setting the target price at $25 in the report published on April 15th of the previous year.

XGN Trading at 20.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought XGN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 6.29% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.90%, as shares surge +21.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +47.21% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, XGN rose by +21.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +207.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.12. In addition, Exagen Inc saw 316.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at XGN starting from NMSIC Co-Investment Fund, L.P., who sold 350,000 shares at the price of $3.30 back on Mar 25 ’25. After this action, NMSIC Co-Investment Fund, L.P. now owns 1,758,958 shares of Exagen Inc, valued at $1,155,000 using the latest closing price.

NMSIC Co-Investment Fund, L.P., the 10% Owner of Exagen Inc, sold 200,000 shares at $3.30 during a trade that took place back on Nov 20 ’24, which means that NMSIC Co-Investment Fund, L.P. is holding 2,108,958 shares at $660,040 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for XGN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.24% for the present operating margin

0.59% for the gross margin

The net margin for Exagen Inc stands at -0.29%. The total capital return value is set at -0.29%. Equity return is now at value -87.94%, with -31.42% for asset returns.

Based on Exagen Inc (XGN), the company’s capital structure generated 0.12 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -5.31. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.14. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 25.81.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-11.14 million with net debt to EBITDA at 2.22. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.68. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.12for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.0. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.95.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Exagen Inc (XGN) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.