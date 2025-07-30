Evaluating the Ups and Downs of Vs Media Holdings Ltd’s (VSME) Stock

The stock of Vs Media Holdings Ltd (VSME) has seen a 15.40% increase in the past week, with a 37.62% gain in the past month, and a 55.15% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 17.43%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.21% for VSME. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 23.12% for VSME’s stock, with a 28.07% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Vs Media Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: VSME) Right Now?

Company’s 36-month beta value is 0.18.

The public float for VSME is 48.51M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.08% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of VSME on July 30, 2025 was 66.81K shares.

VSME stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Vs Media Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: VSME) has jumped by 2.96% compared to previous close of $1.35. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 15.40% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-07-03 that Hong Kong, July 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — VS MEDIA Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: VSME), a leading digital media and social commerce company in the global Creator Economy, today announced that it received formal notification from the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) on July 2, 2025, that the Company has regained compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(b). This rule requires the Company to meet at least one of the following standards: (1) stockholders’ equity of at least $2.5 million; (2) market value of listed securities of at least $35 million; or (3) net income from continuing operations of $500,000 in the most recently completed fiscal year or in two of the three most recently completed fiscal years.

VSME Trading at 37.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VSME to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -62.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.43%, as shares surge +33.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +63.51% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VSME rose by +15.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +59.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1290. In addition, Vs Media Holdings Ltd saw -17.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for VSME

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.84% for the present operating margin

0.2% for the gross margin

The net margin for Vs Media Holdings Ltd stands at -0.88%. The total capital return value is set at -0.6%.

Based on Vs Media Holdings Ltd (VSME), the company’s capital structure generated 0.71 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.06. The debt to equity ratio resting at 2.5. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -16.84.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-6.85 million with net debt to EBITDA at -2.77. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 67.1. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.26for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.15. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.84.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Vs Media Holdings Ltd (VSME) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.