Evaluating the Ups and Downs of nLIGHT Inc’s (LASR) Stock

The stock of nLIGHT Inc (LASR) has gone up by 8.26% for the week, with a 5.45% rise in the past month and a 165.04% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.19%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.25% for LASR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.55% for LASR’s stock, with a 72.03% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in nLIGHT Inc (NASDAQ: LASR) Right Now?

LASR has 36-month beta value of 2.34. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 as “overweight”, 1 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for LASR is 46.76M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.29% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of LASR on July 30, 2025 was 747.13K shares.

LASR stock’s latest price update

nLIGHT Inc (NASDAQ: LASR)’s stock price has increased by 7.03% compared to its previous closing price of $19.34. However, the company has seen a 8.26% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. businesswire.com reported 2025-07-14 that CAMAS, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–nLIGHT, Inc. (Nasdaq: LASR), a leading provider of high-power lasers for mission critical directed energy, optical sensing, and advanced manufacturing applications, today announced that it will release its financial results for the second quarter of 2025 after the financial markets close on Thursday, August 7, 2025. A conference call and simultaneous webcast to discuss the second quarter results will be held on Thursday, August 7, 2025, at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (.

Analysts’ Opinion of LASR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LASR stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for LASR by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for LASR in the upcoming period, according to Craig Hallum is $14 based on the research report published on May 09, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Cantor Fitzgerald, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LASR reach a price target of $15.50. The rating they have provided for LASR stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on October 03rd, 2024.

Needham gave a rating of “Buy” to LASR, setting the target price at $16 in the report published on November 28th of the previous year.

LASR Trading at 16.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LASR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 1.67% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.19%, as shares surge +5.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +62.10% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LASR rose by +8.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +85.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.25. In addition, nLIGHT Inc saw 71.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LASR starting from Keeney Scott H, who sold 33,682 shares at the price of $19.53 back on Jun 26 ’25. After this action, Keeney Scott H now owns 1,206,540 shares of nLIGHT Inc, valued at $657,809 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LASR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.29% for the present operating margin

0.19% for the gross margin

The net margin for nLIGHT Inc stands at -0.27%. The total capital return value is set at -0.24%. Equity return is now at value -24.12%, with -18.60% for asset returns.

Based on nLIGHT Inc (LASR), the company’s capital structure generated 0.13 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.42.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-43.27 million with net debt to EBITDA at 1.07. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.73. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.62for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.71. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.81.

Conclusion

To put it simply, nLIGHT Inc (LASR) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.