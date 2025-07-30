Evaluating the Ups and Downs of Larimar Therapeutics Inc’s (LRMR) Stock

The stock of Larimar Therapeutics Inc (LRMR) has seen a -6.65% decrease in the past week, with a 21.45% gain in the past month, and a 46.86% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.87%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.03% for LRMR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.93% for LRMR stock, with a simple moving average of -10.04% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Larimar Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: LRMR) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for LRMR is also noteworthy at 0.95. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 rating it as “overweight”, 0 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for LRMR is 36.46M, and at present, short sellers hold a 16.86% of that float. The average trading volume of LRMR on July 30, 2025 was 1.26M shares.

LRMR stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Larimar Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: LRMR) has plunged by -0.57% when compared to previous closing price of $3.53, but the company has seen a -6.65% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. globenewswire.com reported 2025-07-29 that BALA CYNWYD, Pa., July 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (“Larimar”) (Nasdaq: LRMR), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing treatments for complex rare diseases, today announced the pricing of its previously announced underwritten public offering of 18,750,000 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $3.20 per share. The aggregate gross proceeds to Larimar from this offering are expected to be $60.0 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses. In addition, Larimar has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 2,812,500 shares of its common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. All shares of common stock are being offered by Larimar. The offering is expected to close on or about July 31, 2025, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Analysts’ Opinion of LRMR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LRMR stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for LRMR by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for LRMR in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $18 based on the research report published on January 29, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Oppenheimer, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LRMR reach a price target of $26. The rating they have provided for LRMR stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on October 16th, 2024.

H.C. Wainwright gave a rating of “Buy” to LRMR, setting the target price at $15 in the report published on October 02nd of the previous year.

LRMR Trading at 21.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LRMR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -63.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.87%, as shares surge +22.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +78.54% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LRMR fell by -5.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -49.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.41. In addition, Larimar Therapeutics Inc saw -63.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for LRMR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-437.11% for the present operating margin

0.33% for the gross margin

The net margin for Larimar Therapeutics Inc stands at -395.15%. The total capital return value is set at -0.71%. Equity return is now at value -50.77%, with -45.52% for asset returns.

Based on Larimar Therapeutics Inc (LRMR), the company’s capital structure generated 0.03 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -17.86.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-80.29 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.15. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 882.32. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.48.

Conclusion

In summary, Larimar Therapeutics Inc (LRMR) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.