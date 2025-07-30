Evaluating the Ups and Downs of BrightSpring Health Services Inc’s (BTSG) Stock

The stock of BrightSpring Health Services Inc (BTSG) has seen a -1.59% decrease in the past week, with a -11.14% drop in the past month, and a 19.58% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.16%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.03% for BTSG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.15% for BTSG stock, with a simple moving average of 7.19% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in BrightSpring Health Services Inc (NASDAQ: BTSG) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for BrightSpring Health Services Inc (NASDAQ: BTSG) is above average at 74.49x. The 36-month beta value for BTSG is also noteworthy at 2.21. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 rating it as “overweight”, 1 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for BTSG is 95.41M, and at present, short sellers hold a 17.58% of that float. The average trading volume of BTSG on July 30, 2025 was 2.64M shares.

BTSG stock’s latest price update

The stock price of BrightSpring Health Services Inc (NASDAQ: BTSG) has surged by 4.29% when compared to previous closing price of $20.1, but the company has seen a -1.59% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-07-25 that BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (BTSG) doesn’t possess the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely earnings beat in its upcoming report. Get prepared with the key expectations.

Analysts’ Opinion of BTSG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BTSG stocks, with TD Cowen repeating the rating for BTSG by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for BTSG in the upcoming period, according to TD Cowen is $37 based on the research report published on June 23, 2025 of the current year 2025.

BTIG Research gave a rating of “Buy” to BTSG, setting the target price at $15 in the report published on June 21st of the previous year.

BTSG Trading at -5.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BTSG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.16%, as shares sank -6.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.86% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BTSG fell by -2.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +36.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.72. In addition, BrightSpring Health Services Inc saw 70.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BTSG starting from KKR Group Partnership L.P., who sold 2,100,000 shares at the price of $21.15 back on Jun 24 ’25. After this action, KKR Group Partnership L.P. now owns 77,096,337 shares of BrightSpring Health Services Inc, valued at $44,418,990 using the latest closing price.

KKR Phoenix Aggregator L.P., the 10% Owner of BrightSpring Health Services Inc, sold 2,100,000 shares at $21.15 during a trade that took place back on Jun 24 ’25, which means that KKR Phoenix Aggregator L.P. is holding 77,096,337 shares at $44,418,990 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BTSG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.02% for the present operating margin

0.13% for the gross margin

The net margin for BrightSpring Health Services Inc stands at 0.0%. The total capital return value is set at 0.06%. Equity return is now at value 2.30%, with 0.65% for asset returns.

Based on BrightSpring Health Services Inc (BTSG), the company’s capital structure generated 0.12 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.9. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.13. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 1.27.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $398.13 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.42. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.33. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.86for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.98. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.73.

Conclusion

In summary, BrightSpring Health Services Inc (BTSG) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.