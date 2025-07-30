Evaluating the Impact of -14.72% Increase on Xperi Inc’s (XPER) Stock

The stock of Xperi Inc (XPER) has gone down by -15.73% for the week, with a -18.40% drop in the past month and a -12.75% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.58%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.78% for XPER. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -16.60% for XPER’s stock, with a -23.96% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Xperi Inc (NYSE: XPER) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for XPER is 0.63. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for XPER is 42.99M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.38% of that float. On July 30, 2025, XPER’s average trading volume was 289.01K shares.

XPER stock’s latest price update

Xperi Inc (NYSE: XPER) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -14.72% compared to its previous closing price of $7.54. However, the company has seen a fall of -15.73% in its stock price over the last five trading days. fool.com reported 2025-07-28 that Xperi Revenue Drops 11% in Fiscal Q2

Analysts’ Opinion of XPER

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for XPER stocks, with Rosenblatt repeating the rating for XPER by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for XPER in the upcoming period, according to Rosenblatt is $15 based on the research report published on June 13, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

Maxim Group, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see XPER reach a price target of $23. The rating they have provided for XPER stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 11th, 2022.

Stephens gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to XPER, setting the target price at $19 in the report published on August 02nd of the previous year.

XPER Trading at -17.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought XPER to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.58%, as shares sank -18.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.44% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, XPER fell by -15.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -26.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.71. In addition, Xperi Inc saw -17.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at XPER starting from KIRCHNER JON, who purchased 5,000 shares at the price of $8.65 back on Sep 11 ’24. After this action, KIRCHNER JON now owns 523,692 shares of Xperi Inc, valued at $43,242 using the latest closing price.

Andersen Robert J, the Chief Financial Officer of Xperi Inc, purchased 1,700 shares at $8.75 during a trade that took place back on Aug 30 ’24, which means that Andersen Robert J is holding 254,098 shares at $14,875 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for XPER

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.07% for the present operating margin

0.82% for the gross margin

The net margin for Xperi Inc stands at 0.02%. The total capital return value is set at -0.03%. Equity return is now at value -4.71%, with -3.05% for asset returns.

Based on Xperi Inc (XPER), the company’s capital structure generated 0.07 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 10.57. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.08. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 3.8.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $70.6 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.62. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.52. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.47for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.43. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.27.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Xperi Inc (XPER) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.