Evaluating the Impact of -0.74% Increase on Capricor Therapeutics Inc’s (CAPR) Stock

The stock of Capricor Therapeutics Inc (CAPR) has seen a 3.37% increase in the past week, with a -39.55% drop in the past month, and a -47.47% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.80%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.29% for CAPR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -17.31% for CAPR stock, with a simple moving average of -49.41% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CAPR) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for CAPR is also noteworthy at 0.56. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 3 rating it as “overweight”, 0 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for CAPR is 40.15M, and at present, short sellers hold a 24.41% of that float. The average trading volume of CAPR on July 30, 2025 was 3.03M shares.

CAPR stock’s latest price update

The stock of Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CAPR) has decreased by -0.74% when compared to last closing price of $6.79. Despite this, the company has experienced a 3.37% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. prnewswire.com reported 2025-07-29 that If You Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 in Capricor between October 9, 2024 and July 10, 2025 Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages you to contact him directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310). [You may also click here to find out if you qualify for the class action] NEW YORK, July 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. (“Capricor” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: CAPR) and reminds investors of the September 15, 2025 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.

Analysts’ Opinion of CAPR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CAPR stocks, with Alliance Global Partners repeating the rating for CAPR by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for CAPR in the upcoming period, according to Alliance Global Partners is $20 based on the research report published on June 30, 2025 of the current year 2025.

B. Riley Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CAPR reach a price target of $21. The rating they have provided for CAPR stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 26th, 2025.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Overweight” to CAPR, setting the target price at $35 in the report published on October 21st of the previous year.

CAPR Trading at -32.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CAPR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -71.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.80%, as shares sank -32.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -29.50% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CAPR rose by +3.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -65.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.15. In addition, Capricor Therapeutics Inc saw 52.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CAPR starting from Nippon Shinyaku Co Ltd, who purchased 2,798,507 shares at the price of $5.36 back on Sep 20 ’24. After this action, Nippon Shinyaku Co Ltd now owns 7,090,351 shares of Capricor Therapeutics Inc, valued at $14,999,998 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CAPR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3.3% for the present operating margin

1.0% for the gross margin

The net margin for Capricor Therapeutics Inc stands at -3.17%. The total capital return value is set at -0.44%. Equity return is now at value -75.39%, with -54.19% for asset returns.

Based on Capricor Therapeutics Inc (CAPR), the company’s capital structure generated 0.01 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -36.14.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-41.14 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.49. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 16.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 290.2for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.11. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.55.

Conclusion

In summary, Capricor Therapeutics Inc (CAPR) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.