Evaluating the Impact of -0.49% Increase on StoneCo Ltd’s (STNE) Stock

The stock of StoneCo Ltd (STNE) has seen a -6.38% decrease in the past week, with a -14.55% drop in the past month, and a -7.77% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.73%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.49% for STNE. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -11.60% for STNE’s stock, with a 15.56% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in StoneCo Ltd (NASDAQ: STNE) Right Now?

The stock has a 36-month beta value of 1.87. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 3 as “overweight”, 2 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for STNE is 248.88M, and at present, short sellers hold a 8.68% of that float. On July 30, 2025, the average trading volume of STNE was 5.71M shares.

STNE stock’s latest price update

The stock of StoneCo Ltd (NASDAQ: STNE) has decreased by -0.49% when compared to last closing price of $13.19.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -6.38% in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-07-29 that As the global fintech market accelerates toward a projected $1.12 trillion by 2032, per the Fortune Business Insights report, investors are eyeing disruptors that can scale profitably while navigating evolving regulatory, competitive and macroeconomic environments. Two such players — StoneCo STNE and Upstart UPST — are carving distinct paths within this booming sector.

Analysts’ Opinion of STNE

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see STNE reach a price target of $7, previously predicting the price at $16.50. The rating they have provided for STNE stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on September 05th, 2024.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Overweight” to STNE, setting the target price at $20 in the report published on June 06th of the previous year.

STNE Trading at -9.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought STNE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.73%, as shares sank -18.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.17% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, STNE fell by -6.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +17.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.85. In addition, StoneCo Ltd saw -1.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for STNE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.49% for the present operating margin

0.74% for the gross margin

The net margin for StoneCo Ltd stands at -0.1%. The total capital return value is set at 0.3%. Equity return is now at value -8.85%, with -2.23% for asset returns.

Based on StoneCo Ltd (STNE), the company’s capital structure generated 0.54 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.04. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.18. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 5.18.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $988.16 million with net debt to EBITDA at 5.68. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.08. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.36for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.25. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.39.

Conclusion

To sum up, StoneCo Ltd (STNE) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.