Essex Property Trust, Inc (ESS) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Essex Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESS) is above average at 26.45x. The 36-month beta value for ESS is also noteworthy at 0.82. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 7 rating it as “overweight”, 15 rating it as “hold”, and 1 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for ESS is 63.93M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.41% of that float. The average trading volume of ESS on July 30, 2025 was 444.75K shares.

ESS stock’s latest price update

Essex Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESS) has seen a decline in its stock price by -4.91% in relation to its previous close of $290.67. However, the company has experienced a -5.54% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-07-30 that ESS tops Q2 estimates with higher core FFO and revenues and lifts full-year 2025 outlook amid solid same-property growth.

ESS’s Market Performance

Essex Property Trust, Inc (ESS) has seen a -5.54% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -2.48% decline in the past month and a 0.45% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.89%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.11% for ESS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.28% for ESS’s stock, with a -4.40% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ESS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ESS stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for ESS by listing it as a “Outperform”. The predicted price for ESS in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $315 based on the research report published on June 24, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Deutsche Bank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ESS reach a price target of $310, previously predicting the price at $308. The rating they have provided for ESS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 21st, 2025.

Barclays gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to ESS, setting the target price at $316 in the report published on December 17th of the previous year.

ESS Trading at -2.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ESS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.89%, as shares sank -2.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.15% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ESS fell by -5.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $285.77. In addition, Essex Property Trust, Inc saw -3.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ESS starting from Kasaris Mary, who sold 2,800 shares at the price of $300.80 back on Mar 11 ’25. After this action, Kasaris Mary now owns 1,755 shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc, valued at $842,240 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ESS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.53% for the present operating margin

0.65% for the gross margin

The net margin for Essex Property Trust, Inc stands at 0.31%. The total capital return value is set at 0.07%. Equity return is now at value 12.09%, with 5.15% for asset returns.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $1.63 billion with net debt to EBITDA at -0.04. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.65. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.26.

Conclusion

In summary, Essex Property Trust, Inc (ESS) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.