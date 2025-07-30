Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (EPRT) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE: EPRT)’s stock price has gone rise by 2.69% in comparison to its previous close of $30.47, however, the company has experienced a 1.36% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-07-28 that I compare Realty Income and Essential Properties Realty Trust, two net lease REITs, to determine which offers better long-term value. Realty Income is renowned for income and safety, but its recent returns lag behind both EPRT and the broader real estate index. EPRT, a smaller net lease REIT, has delivered superior total returns over the past five years, prompting a closer look at its advantages.

Is It Worth Investing in Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE: EPRT) Right Now?

Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE: EPRT) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for EPRT is 1.09. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 4 rating it as “overweight”, 3 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for EPRT is 196.95M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.37% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of EPRT on July 30, 2025 was 1.79M shares.

EPRT’s Market Performance

EPRT stock saw a decrease of 1.36% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -2.00% and a quarterly a decrease of -1.51%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.90%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.97% for Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (EPRT). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.58% for EPRT’s stock, with a -2.36% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EPRT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EPRT stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for EPRT by listing it as a “Neutral”. The predicted price for EPRT in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $33.50 based on the research report published on February 19, 2025 of the current year 2025.

CapitalOne, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EPRT reach a price target of $35. The rating they have provided for EPRT stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on February 12th, 2025.

Deutsche Bank gave a rating of “Buy” to EPRT, setting the target price at $38 in the report published on December 11th of the previous year.

EPRT Trading at -1.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EPRT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.90%, as shares sank -1.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.25% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EPRT rose by +1.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $31.11. In addition, Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc saw 4.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EPRT starting from Peil A Joseph, who sold 13,227 shares at the price of $32.96 back on Jun 10 ’25. After this action, Peil A Joseph now owns 76,590 shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc, valued at $435,962 using the latest closing price.

Mavoides Peter M., the President and CEO of Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc, sold 42,632 shares at $32.02 during a trade that took place back on Apr 29 ’25, which means that Mavoides Peter M. is holding 453,760 shares at $1,365,077 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EPRT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.63% for the present operating margin

0.99% for the gross margin

The net margin for Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc stands at 0.44%. The total capital return value is set at 0.05%. Equity return is now at value 6.33%, with 3.87% for asset returns.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $404.97 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.05. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 12.26. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.94for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.08. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.01.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (EPRT) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.