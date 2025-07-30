Embraer S.A. ADR (ERJ) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Embraer S.A. ADR (NYSE: ERJ)’s stock price has plunge by 4.66%relation to previous closing price of $47.39. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 1.89% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. reuters.com reported 2025-07-29 that Brazil’s government has asked the U.S. to exclude food products and Embraer’s aircraft from the 50% tariff it plans to impose on Brazilian goods starting August 1, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.

Is It Worth Investing in Embraer S.A. ADR (NYSE: ERJ) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Embraer S.A. ADR (NYSE: ERJ) is 22.88x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ERJ is 1.74. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 5 as “overweight”, 2 as “hold”, and 1 as “sell”.

The public float for ERJ is 183.39M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.21% of that float. On July 30, 2025, ERJ’s average trading volume was 1.54M shares.

ERJ’s Market Performance

ERJ stock saw a decrease of 1.89% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -9.74% and a quarterly a decrease of 9.30%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.19%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.78% for Embraer S.A. ADR (ERJ). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.63% for ERJ’s stock, with a 13.22% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ERJ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ERJ stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for ERJ by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for ERJ in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $57 based on the research report published on June 04, 2025 of the current year 2025.

TD Cowen gave a rating of “Buy” to ERJ, setting the target price at $41 in the report published on September 04th of the previous year.

ERJ Trading at -2.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ERJ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.19%, as shares sank -12.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.43% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ERJ rose by +1.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +47.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $53.12. In addition, Embraer S.A. ADR saw 72.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ERJ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.11% for the present operating margin

0.18% for the gross margin

The net margin for Embraer S.A. ADR stands at 0.06%. The total capital return value is set at 0.1%. Equity return is now at value 13.36%, with 3.54% for asset returns.

Based on Embraer S.A. ADR (ERJ), the company’s capital structure generated 0.4 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.46. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.68. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 1.75.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $1.01 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 1.16. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.58. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.91for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.56. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.32.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Embraer S.A. ADR (ERJ) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.