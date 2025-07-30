Elevance Health Inc (ELV) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Elevance Health Inc (NYSE: ELV) has increased by 0.96% when compared to last closing price of $285.98.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 2.49% in its stock price over the last five trading days. businesswire.com reported 2025-07-28 that INDIANAPOLIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The board of directors of Elevance Health (NYSE: ELV) announced today that Steve Collis, a highly regarded global healthcare executive, will be joining the company’s board, effective August 1. He will also serve on the board’s Audit and Finance Committees, further enhancing the board’s industry expertise and financial oversight capabilities. His addition is part of the board’s ongoing commitment and structured approach to refresh its membership in support of the c.

Is It Worth Investing in Elevance Health Inc (NYSE: ELV) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Elevance Health Inc (NYSE: ELV) is 12.29x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ELV is 0.57. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 5 as “overweight”, 6 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for ELV is 224.79M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.21% of that float. On July 30, 2025, ELV’s average trading volume was 2.15M shares.

ELV’s Market Performance

ELV’s stock has seen a 2.49% increase for the week, with a -24.32% drop in the past month and a -30.23% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.55%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.80% for Elevance Health Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -10.09% for ELV’s stock, with a -27.12% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ELV

Leerink Partners, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ELV reach a price target of $310. The rating they have provided for ELV stocks is “Market Perform” according to the report published on July 18th, 2025.

Argus gave a rating of “Buy” to ELV, setting the target price at $450 in the report published on March 17th of the current year.

ELV Trading at -19.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ELV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -49.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.55%, as shares sank -25.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -25.97% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ELV rose by +2.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -41.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $321.12. In addition, Elevance Health Inc saw -43.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ELV starting from BOUDREAUX GAIL, who purchased 8,500 shares at the price of $286.94 back on Jul 18 ’25. After this action, BOUDREAUX GAIL now owns 151,020 shares of Elevance Health Inc, valued at $2,438,951 using the latest closing price.

Kaye Mark, the EVP & CFO of Elevance Health Inc, sold 4,588 shares at $424.82 during a trade that took place back on Apr 24 ’25, which means that Kaye Mark is holding 18,977 shares at $1,949,074 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ELV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.41% for the present operating margin

0.6% for the gross margin

The net margin for Elevance Health Inc stands at 0.03%. The total capital return value is set at 0.63%. Equity return is now at value 12.48%, with 4.56% for asset returns.

Based on Elevance Health Inc (ELV), the company’s capital structure generated 0.41 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.21. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.69. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 58.32.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $10.48 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 2.24. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.46. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.18for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.55. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.44.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Elevance Health Inc (ELV) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.