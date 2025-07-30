Ecopetrol SA ADR (EC) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Ecopetrol SA ADR (NYSE: EC)’s stock price has decreased by -3.70% compared to its previous closing price of $8.78. However, the company has seen a -5.21% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. prnewswire.com reported 2025-07-30 that BOGOTÁ, Colombia, July 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Ecopetrol S.A. (BVC: ECOPETROL; NYSE: EC) announces that after market close on Tuesday, August 12, 2025, it plans to release its financial and operating results for the second quarter of 2025.

Is It Worth Investing in Ecopetrol SA ADR (NYSE: EC) Right Now?

Ecopetrol SA ADR (NYSE: EC) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.12x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for EC is 0.93. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 rating it as “overweight”, 7 rating it as “hold”, and 3 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for EC is 2.06B and currently, short sellers hold a 0.76% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of EC on July 30, 2025 was 2.34M shares.

EC’s Market Performance

EC stock saw a decrease of -5.21% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -4.46% and a quarterly a decrease of 1.87%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.40%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.25% for Ecopetrol SA ADR (EC). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.61% for EC stock, with a simple moving average of -3.97% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EC stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for EC by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for EC in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $14 based on the research report published on February 18, 2025 of the current year 2025.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EC reach a price target of $9.50. The rating they have provided for EC stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on February 13th, 2025.

EC Trading at -5.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.40%, as shares sank -4.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.45% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EC fell by -4.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.86. In addition, Ecopetrol SA ADR saw -20.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for EC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.27% for the present operating margin

0.37% for the gross margin

The net margin for Ecopetrol SA ADR stands at 0.11%. The total capital return value is set at 0.14%. Equity return is now at value 18.64%, with 4.64% for asset returns.

Based on Ecopetrol SA ADR (EC), the company’s capital structure generated 0.52 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.38. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.1. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 17.3.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $52.79 trillion with net debt to EBITDA at 2.39. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.32. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.18for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.45. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.33.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Ecopetrol SA ADR (EC) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.