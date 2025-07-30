EchoStar Corp (SATS) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

SATS has 36-month beta value of 0.93. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 as “overweight”, 5 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for SATS is 132.38M, and currently, short sellers hold a 10.71% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SATS on July 30, 2025 was 3.77M shares.

SATS stock’s latest price update

EchoStar Corp (NASDAQ: SATS)’s stock price has plunge by 6.81%relation to previous closing price of $29.51. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 6.45% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. prnewswire.com reported 2025-07-29 that Recognition strengthens Hughes position as a trusted partner in advanced manufacturing GERMANTOWN, Md., July 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Hughes Network Systems, LLC (HUGHES), an EchoStar company, today announced it has achieved the AS9100 standard, a globally recognized quality management system (QMS) for organizations serving the aviation, space, and defense industries.

SATS’s Market Performance

EchoStar Corp (SATS) has experienced a 6.45% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 13.79% rise in the past month, and a 38.85% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.71%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.28% for SATS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.61% for SATS stock, with a simple moving average of 25.98% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SATS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SATS stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for SATS by listing it as a “Equal-Weight”. The predicted price for SATS in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $25 based on the research report published on December 16, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Neutral” to SATS, setting the target price at $18 in the report published on January 17th of the previous year.

SATS Trading at 26.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SATS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.71%, as shares surge +11.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +35.29% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SATS rose by +6.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +20.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $30.14. In addition, EchoStar Corp saw 55.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SATS starting from Manson Dean, who sold 25,000 shares at the price of $33.00 back on Jul 09 ’25. After this action, Manson Dean now owns 2,322 shares of EchoStar Corp, valued at $825,000 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SATS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.02% for the present operating margin

0.28% for the gross margin

The net margin for EchoStar Corp stands at -0.03%. The total capital return value is set at -0.01%. Equity return is now at value -1.08%, with -0.37% for asset returns.

Based on EchoStar Corp (SATS), the company’s capital structure generated 0.76 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.02. The debt to equity ratio resting at 3.2. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -3.92.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $2.34 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 34.11. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.49. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.25for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.26. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.26.

Conclusion

To put it simply, EchoStar Corp (SATS) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.