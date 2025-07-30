Dutch Bros Inc (BROS) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

The stock of Dutch Bros Inc (BROS) has seen a -6.45% decrease in the past week, with a -14.06% drop in the past month, and a -3.64% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.96%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.22% for BROS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.70% for BROS’s stock, with a simple moving average of -1.44% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Dutch Bros Inc (NYSE: BROS) Right Now?

Dutch Bros Inc (NYSE: BROS) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 152.54x compared to its average ratio, The 36-month beta value for BROS is at 2.62. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 5 rating it as “overweight”, 2 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for BROS is 116.21M, and currently, shorts hold a 6.82% of that float. The average trading volume for BROS on July 30, 2025 was 2.87M shares.

BROS stock’s latest price update

Dutch Bros Inc (NYSE: BROS)’s stock price has soared by 0.77% in relation to previous closing price of $58.31. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -6.45% in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-07-30 that Dutch Bros (BROS) possesses the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely earnings beat in its upcoming report. Get prepared with the key expectations.

Analysts’ Opinion of BROS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BROS stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for BROS by listing it as a “Neutral”. The predicted price for BROS in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $75 based on the research report published on June 26, 2025 of the current year 2025.

RBC Capital Mkts, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BROS reach a price target of $83. The rating they have provided for BROS stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on May 14th, 2025.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Overweight” to BROS, setting the target price at $82 in the report published on March 24th of the current year.

BROS Trading at -12.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BROS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.96%, as shares sank -12.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.31% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BROS fell by -6.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +88.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $62.98. In addition, Dutch Bros Inc saw 54.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BROS starting from Boersma Travis, who sold 722,841 shares at the price of $66.82 back on May 22 ’25. After this action, Boersma Travis now owns 1,940,245 shares of Dutch Bros Inc, valued at $48,302,435 using the latest closing price.

Boersma Travis, the Executive Chairman of Board of Dutch Bros Inc, sold 540,638 shares at $65.95 during a trade that took place back on May 21 ’25, which means that Boersma Travis is holding 2,099,499 shares at $35,652,786 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BROS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.08% for the present operating margin

0.26% for the gross margin

The net margin for Dutch Bros Inc stands at 0.03%. The total capital return value is set at 0.04%. Equity return is now at value 8.57%, with 1.80% for asset returns.

Based on Dutch Bros Inc (BROS), the company’s capital structure generated 0.63 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.24. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.7. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 4.02.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $204.91 million with net debt to EBITDA at 3.48. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.72. The receivables turnover for the company is 116.98for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.49. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.95.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Dutch Bros Inc (BROS) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.