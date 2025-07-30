DuPont de Nemours Inc (DD) Stock: Navigating the Market Volatility

The stock of DuPont de Nemours Inc (DD) has seen a -4.32% decrease in the past week, with a 6.83% gain in the past month, and a 11.27% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.91%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.21% for DD. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.14% for DD stock, with a simple moving average of -2.54% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in DuPont de Nemours Inc (NYSE: DD) Right Now?

Company’s 36-month beta value is 1.05.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 4 as “overweight”, 2 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for DD is 417.37M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.04% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of DD on July 30, 2025 was 2.73M shares.

DD stock’s latest price update

The stock of DuPont de Nemours Inc (NYSE: DD) has decreased by -1.38% when compared to last closing price of $74.3. Despite this, the company has experienced a -4.32% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-07-29 that DuPont de Nemours (DD) doesn’t possess the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely earnings beat in its upcoming report. Get prepared with the key expectations.

Analysts’ Opinion of DD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DD stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for DD by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for DD in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $85 based on the research report published on July 03, 2025 of the current year 2025.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DD reach a price target of $75. The rating they have provided for DD stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on April 15th, 2025.

Barclays gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to DD, setting the target price at $89 in the report published on February 13th of the current year.

DD Trading at 3.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.91%, as shares surge +2.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.89% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DD fell by -4.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $74.88. In addition, DuPont de Nemours Inc saw -8.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DD starting from Kemp Jon D., who sold 6,100 shares at the price of $83.92 back on Nov 26 ’24. After this action, Kemp Jon D. now owns 83,550 shares of DuPont de Nemours Inc, valued at $511,942 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.07% for the present operating margin

0.35% for the gross margin

The total capital return value is set at 0.03%. Equity return is now at value 0.06%, with 0.04% for asset returns.

Based on DuPont de Nemours Inc (DD), the company’s capital structure generated 0.24 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.31. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.31. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 2.62.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $2.75 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 3.49. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.88. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.47for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.40.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, DuPont de Nemours Inc (DD) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.