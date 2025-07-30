Dropbox Inc’s (DBX) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

The stock of Dropbox Inc (DBX) has seen a 0.22% increase in the past week, with a -0.64% drop in the past month, and a -1.65% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.58%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.96% for DBX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.78% for DBX’s stock, with a -1.34% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ: DBX) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ: DBX) is above average at 18.36x. The 36-month beta value for DBX is also noteworthy at 0.64. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 rating it as “overweight”, 8 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for DBX is 193.04M, and at present, short sellers hold a 10.44% of that float. The average trading volume of DBX on July 30, 2025 was 3.51M shares.

DBX stock’s latest price update

Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ: DBX)’s stock price has decreased by -0.57% compared to its previous closing price of $28.1. However, the company has seen a 0.22% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-07-28 that Dropbox (DBX) reached $28.1 at the closing of the latest trading day, reflecting a +1.19% change compared to its last close.

Analysts’ Opinion of DBX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DBX stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for DBX by listing it as a “Neutral”. The predicted price for DBX in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $30 based on the research report published on February 16, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Underperform” to DBX, setting the target price at $28 in the report published on February 16th of the previous year.

DBX Trading at -0.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DBX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.58%, as shares sank -2.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.16% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DBX rose by +0.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.45. In addition, Dropbox Inc saw 16.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Regan Timothy, the Chief Financial Officer of Dropbox Inc, sold 2,500 shares at $26.83 during a trade that took place back on Jul 15 ’25, which means that Regan Timothy is holding 513,594 shares at $67,070 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DBX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.21% for the present operating margin

0.82% for the gross margin

The net margin for Dropbox Inc stands at 0.19%. The total capital return value is set at 0.47%.

Based on Dropbox Inc (DBX), the company’s capital structure generated 2.11 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.43. The debt to equity ratio resting at -1.9. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -36.06.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $623.6 million with net debt to EBITDA at 1.75. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.53. The receivables turnover for the company is 35.5for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.86. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.72.

Conclusion

In summary, Dropbox Inc (DBX) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.