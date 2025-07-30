Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. ADR (RDY) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. ADR (NYSE: RDY) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for RDY is 0.29. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 rating it as “overweight”, 1 rating it as “hold”, and 1 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for RDY is 832.31M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.46% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of RDY on July 30, 2025 was 1.56M shares.

RDY stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. ADR (NYSE: RDY) has plunged by -4.88% when compared to previous closing price of $14.76, but the company has seen a -3.84% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-07-24 that RDY reports encouraging first-quarter fiscal 2026 results, wherein both earnings and revenues beat estimates, driven by higher global generic sales.

RDY’s Market Performance

RDY’s stock has fallen by -3.84% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -6.59% and a quarterly rise of 0.72%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.66% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.27% for Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. ADR The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.18% for RDY’s stock, with a -2.24% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RDY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RDY stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for RDY by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for RDY in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $16.90 based on the research report published on June 05, 2025 of the current year 2025.

RDY Trading at -5.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RDY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.66%, as shares sank -5.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.15% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RDY fell by -3.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.66. In addition, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. ADR saw -13.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for RDY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.22% for the present operating margin

0.57% for the gross margin

The net margin for Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. ADR stands at 0.17%. The total capital return value is set at 0.2%. Equity return is now at value 18.36%, with 12.81% for asset returns.

Based on Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. ADR (RDY), the company’s capital structure generated 0.12 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.99. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.14. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 32.89.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $96.67 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 0.35. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.4. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.6for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.66. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.89.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. ADR (RDY) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.