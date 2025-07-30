Dollar General Corp (DG) Stock Records 15.56% Quarterly Movement

In the past week, DG stock has gone down by -2.71%, with a monthly decline of -6.64% and a quarterly surge of 15.56%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.86%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.05% for Dollar General Corp The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.99% for DG’s stock, with a 22.36% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Dollar General Corp (NYSE: DG) Right Now?

Dollar General Corp (NYSE: DG) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 20.38x. The stock has a 36-month beta value of 0.31. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 3 as “overweight”, 20 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for DG is 219.29M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.67% of that float. On July 30, 2025, the average trading volume of DG was 3.40M shares.

DG stock’s latest price update

The stock of Dollar General Corp (NYSE: DG) has increased by 0.98% when compared to last closing price of $105.81. Despite this, the company has experienced a -2.71% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. fool.com reported 2025-07-29 that Dollar General (DG -1.62%) and Dollar Tree (DLTR 0.89%), the two largest dollar stores in America, both survived the retail apocalypse which wiped out many other retailers over the past decade. They kept opening new stores even as other retailers pulled back, and they countered Amazon and Walmart by selling cheaper products.

Analysts’ Opinion of DG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DG stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for DG by listing it as a “Neutral”. The predicted price for DG in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $116 based on the research report published on June 24, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Oppenheimer, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DG reach a price target of $130. The rating they have provided for DG stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on June 04th, 2025.

DG Trading at -2.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.86%, as shares sank -6.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.90% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DG fell by -2.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +27.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $111.29. In addition, Dollar General Corp saw -9.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DG starting from TAYLOR EMILY C, who sold 1,969 shares at the price of $113.00 back on Jun 17 ’25. After this action, TAYLOR EMILY C now owns 46,563 shares of Dollar General Corp, valued at $222,501 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.04% for the present operating margin

0.3% for the gross margin

The net margin for Dollar General Corp stands at 0.03%. The total capital return value is set at 0.07%. Equity return is now at value 15.69%, with 3.72% for asset returns.

Based on Dollar General Corp (DG), the company’s capital structure generated 0.69 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.19. The debt to equity ratio resting at 2.21. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 6.54.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $2.69 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 5.91. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.96. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.23.

Conclusion

To sum up, Dollar General Corp (DG) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.