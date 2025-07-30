Diamondrock Hospitality Co (DRH) Stock: A Closer Look at the Moving Averages

In the past week, DRH stock has gone down by -1.96%, with a monthly gain of 2.70% and a quarterly surge of 9.00%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.88%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.32% for Diamondrock Hospitality Co The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.37% for DRH’s stock, with a simple moving average of -3.11% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Diamondrock Hospitality Co (NYSE: DRH) Right Now?

Diamondrock Hospitality Co (NYSE: DRH) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 40.50x compared to its average ratio. DRH has 36-month beta value of 1.42. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 8 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for DRH is 200.52M, and currently, short sellers hold a 8.19% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DRH on July 30, 2025 was 3.01M shares.

DRH stock’s latest price update

Diamondrock Hospitality Co (NYSE: DRH)’s stock price has gone decline by -0.50% in comparison to its previous close of $8.03, however, the company has experienced a -1.96% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-07-29 that Investors with an interest in REIT and Equity Trust – Other stocks have likely encountered both DiamondRock Hospitality (DRH) and CubeSmart (CUBE). But which of these two stocks offers value investors a better bang for their buck right now?

Analysts’ Opinion of DRH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DRH stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for DRH by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for DRH in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $9.50 based on the research report published on April 30, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DRH reach a price target of $10.25, previously predicting the price at $10.75. The rating they have provided for DRH stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on November 22nd, 2024.

Compass Point gave a rating of “Buy” to DRH, setting the target price at $10 in the report published on August 05th of the previous year.

DRH Trading at 2.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DRH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.88%, as shares surge +4.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.30% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DRH fell by -1.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.02. In addition, Diamondrock Hospitality Co saw -0.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DRH starting from Donnelly Jeffrey, who purchased 10,000 shares at the price of $7.98 back on Mar 11 ’25. After this action, Donnelly Jeffrey now owns 672,894 shares of Diamondrock Hospitality Co, valued at $79,800 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DRH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.04% for the present operating margin

0.56% for the gross margin

The net margin for Diamondrock Hospitality Co stands at 0.04%. The total capital return value is set at 0.02%. Equity return is now at value 3.22%, with 1.63% for asset returns.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $215.79 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.44. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.37. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.17.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Diamondrock Hospitality Co (DRH) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.