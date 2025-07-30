Dawson Geophysical Company (DWSN) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Dawson Geophysical Company (NASDAQ: DWSN)’s stock price has soared by 6.04% in relation to previous closing price of $1.49. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 6.04% in its stock price over the last five trading days. prnewswire.com reported 2025-05-13 that MIDLAND, Texas, May 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Dawson Geophysical Company (NASDAQ: DWSN) (the “Company”) today reported unaudited financial results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2025. Management Comment Tony Clark, Dawson’s President and CEO, commented, “We continue to improve our backlog for the remainder of the year, and expect to have one large channel crew highly utilized from the beginning of April through the end of the year.

Is It Worth Investing in Dawson Geophysical Company (NASDAQ: DWSN) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for DWSN is -0.04. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 rating it as “overweight”, 0 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for DWSN is 30.88M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.46% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DWSN on July 30, 2025 was 1.14M shares.

DWSN’s Market Performance

DWSN’s stock has seen a 6.04% increase for the week, with a 1.28% rise in the past month and a 26.40% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.90%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.46% for Dawson Geophysical Company The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 9.99% for DWSN’s stock, with a 10.01% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DWSN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DWSN stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for DWSN by listing it as a “Strong Buy”. The predicted price for DWSN in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $8 based on the research report published on May 11, 2016 of the previous year 2016.

Wunderlich gave a rating of “Hold” to DWSN, setting the target price at $24 in the report published on August 07th of the previous year.

DWSN Trading at 6.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DWSN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -71.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.90%, as shares surge +8.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +26.40% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DWSN rose by +6.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4365. In addition, Dawson Geophysical Company saw -16.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for DWSN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.22% for the present operating margin

-1.23% for the gross margin

The net margin for Dawson Geophysical Company stands at -0.21%. The total capital return value is set at -0.43%. Equity return is now at value -39.40%, with -19.71% for asset returns.

Based on Dawson Geophysical Company (DWSN), the company’s capital structure generated 0.27 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.3. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.36. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -250.19.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $1.45 million with net debt to EBITDA at -1.06. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.24. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.86for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.28. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.50.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Dawson Geophysical Company (DWSN) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.