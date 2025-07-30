Datadog Inc (DDOG) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

The stock of Datadog Inc (DDOG) has gone up by 3.71% for the week, with a 13.77% rise in the past month and a 47.70% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.21%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.87% for DDOG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.47% for DDOG’s stock, with a 18.39% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Datadog Inc (NASDAQ: DDOG) Right Now?

Datadog Inc (NASDAQ: DDOG) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 325.54x compared to its average ratio. DDOG has 36-month beta value of 1.03. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 28 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 10 as “overweight”, 8 as “hold”, and 1 as “sell”.

The public float for DDOG is 306.80M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.13% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DDOG on July 30, 2025 was 6.74M shares.

DDOG stock’s latest price update

The stock of Datadog Inc (NASDAQ: DDOG) has decreased by -0.33% when compared to last closing price of $150.77. Despite this, the company has experienced a 3.71% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-07-29 that When deciding whether to buy, sell, or hold a stock, investors often rely on analyst recommendations. Media reports about rating changes by these brokerage-firm-employed (or sell-side) analysts often influence a stock’s price, but are they really important?

Analysts’ Opinion of DDOG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DDOG stocks, with Guggenheim repeating the rating for DDOG by listing it as a “Sell”. The predicted price for DDOG in the upcoming period, according to Guggenheim is $105 based on the research report published on July 08, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Wolfe Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DDOG reach a price target of $150. The rating they have provided for DDOG stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on June 12th, 2025.

DDOG Trading at 14.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DDOG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.21%, as shares surge +11.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +28.28% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DDOG rose by +3.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +21.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $143.85. In addition, Datadog Inc saw 24.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Shah Shardul, the Director of Datadog Inc, sold 7,924 shares at $140.80 during a trade that took place back on Jul 15 ’25, which means that Shah Shardul is holding 380,281 shares at $1,115,703 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DDOG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.01% for the present operating margin

0.8% for the gross margin

The net margin for Datadog Inc stands at 0.06%. The total capital return value is set at 0.01%. Equity return is now at value 6.48%, with 3.27% for asset returns.

Based on Datadog Inc (DDOG), the company’s capital structure generated 0.39 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.5. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.64. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 5.95.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $317.99 million with net debt to EBITDA at 5.04. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 18.59. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.78for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.47. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.71.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Datadog Inc (DDOG) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.