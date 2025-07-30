Dana Inc (DAN) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Dana Inc (NYSE: DAN)’s stock price has gone decline by -1.11% in comparison to its previous close of $16.28, however, the company has experienced a -0.31% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-07-25 that Here is how Dana (DAN) and OPENLANE (KAR) have performed compared to their sector so far this year.

Is It Worth Investing in Dana Inc (NYSE: DAN) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for DAN is also noteworthy at 2.12. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 4 rating it as “overweight”, 2 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for DAN is 144.19M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.87% of that float. The average trading volume of DAN on July 30, 2025 was 2.11M shares.

DAN’s Market Performance

DAN’s stock has seen a -0.31% decrease for the week, with a -6.01% drop in the past month and a 24.81% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.05%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.67% for Dana Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.45% for DAN’s stock, with a 18.09% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DAN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DAN stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for DAN by listing it as a “Outperform”. The predicted price for DAN in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $20 based on the research report published on May 22, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DAN reach a price target of $16, previously predicting the price at $10. The rating they have provided for DAN stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on January 27th, 2025.

Deutsche Bank gave a rating of “Buy” to DAN, setting the target price at $19 in the report published on December 09th of the previous year.

DAN Trading at -4.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DAN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.05%, as shares sank -6.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.19% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DAN fell by -0.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +52.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.85. In addition, Dana Inc saw 36.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for DAN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.03% for the present operating margin

0.09% for the gross margin

The net margin for Dana Inc stands at -0.0%. The total capital return value is set at 0.07%. Equity return is now at value -2.40%, with -0.45% for asset returns.

Based on Dana Inc (DAN), the company’s capital structure generated 0.69 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.17. The debt to equity ratio resting at 2.23. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 2.04.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $663.0 million with net debt to EBITDA at 4.42. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.5. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.43.

Conclusion

In summary, Dana Inc (DAN) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.