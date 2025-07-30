D.R. Horton Inc (DHI) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of D.R. Horton Inc (NYSE: DHI) has increased by 0.79% when compared to last closing price of $146.2. Despite this, the company has experienced a -4.01% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. marketbeat.com reported 2025-07-28 that With Q2 earnings season now in full swing, hundreds of companies have reported financial results over the past several weeks. However, only a few big names have announced something many investors want: increasing buybacks.

Is It Worth Investing in D.R. Horton Inc (NYSE: DHI) Right Now?

D.R. Horton Inc (NYSE: DHI) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81x compared to its average ratio, The 36-month beta value for DHI is at 1.35. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 3 rating it as “overweight”, 10 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for DHI is 263.11M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.38% of that float. The average trading volume for DHI on July 30, 2025 was 3.76M shares.

DHI’s Market Performance

The stock of D.R. Horton Inc (DHI) has seen a -4.01% decrease in the past week, with a 14.50% rise in the past month, and a 17.72% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.42%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.22% for DHI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.93% for DHI’s stock, with a 5.24% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DHI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DHI stocks, with Seaport Research Partners repeating the rating for DHI by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for DHI in the upcoming period, according to Seaport Research Partners is $164 based on the research report published on March 06, 2025 of the current year 2025.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DHI reach a price target of $150, previously predicting the price at $160. The rating they have provided for DHI stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on January 27th, 2025.

Barclays gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to DHI, setting the target price at $170 in the report published on December 11th of the previous year.

DHI Trading at 14.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DHI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.42%, as shares surge +14.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.42% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DHI fell by -4.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $137.80. In addition, D.R. Horton Inc saw -14.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

BUCHANAN MICHAEL R, the Director of D.R. Horton Inc, sold 2,150 shares at $127.70 during a trade that took place back on Jun 24 ’25, which means that BUCHANAN MICHAEL R is holding 2,193 shares at $274,552 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DHI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.14% for the present operating margin

0.25% for the gross margin

The net margin for D.R. Horton Inc stands at 0.11%. The total capital return value is set at 0.15%. Equity return is now at value 16.27%, with 11.08% for asset returns.

Based on D.R. Horton Inc (DHI), the company’s capital structure generated 0.23 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.4. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.3. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 70.7.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $6.37 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 0.87. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.4. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.97.

Conclusion

In conclusion, D.R. Horton Inc (DHI) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.