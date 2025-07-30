CytomX Therapeutics Inc (CTMX) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

CytomX Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CTMX) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -5.86% compared to its previous closing price of $2.39. However, the company has seen a fall of -5.86% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-05-29 that SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., May 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CTMX), a leader in the field of masked, conditionally activated biologics, today announced that Sean McCarthy, D.Phil., chief executive officer and chairman, will participate in a fireside chat at the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference on Thursday, June 5, 2025, at 2:35 p.m. ET.

Is It Worth Investing in CytomX Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CTMX) Right Now?

CytomX Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CTMX) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 4.54x compared to its average ratio, The 36-month beta value for CTMX is at 2.14. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 3 rating it as “overweight”, 1 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for CTMX is 103.23M, and currently, shorts hold a 23.12% of that float. The average trading volume for CTMX on July 30, 2025 was 5.12M shares.

CTMX’s Market Performance

CTMX stock saw a decrease of -5.86% in the past week, with a monthly decline of 0.00% and a quarterly a decrease of 217.84%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.80%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.10% for CytomX Therapeutics Inc (CTMX). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.63% for CTMX’s stock, with a 75.37% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CTMX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CTMX stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for CTMX by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for CTMX in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $5 based on the research report published on May 15, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CTMX reach a price target of $2.50, previously predicting the price at $3.25. The rating they have provided for CTMX stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on April 14th, 2025.

Wedbush gave a rating of “Outperform” to CTMX, setting the target price at $8 in the report published on May 09th of the previous year.

CTMX Trading at -6.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CTMX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.80%, as shares sank -0.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.50% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CTMX fell by -5.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +97.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.41. In addition, CytomX Therapeutics Inc saw 58.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CTMX starting from Ogden Christopher, who sold 10,614 shares at the price of $2.69 back on Jun 16 ’25. After this action, Ogden Christopher now owns 226,271 shares of CytomX Therapeutics Inc, valued at $28,540 using the latest closing price.

Ogden Christopher, the Chief Financial Officer of CytomX Therapeutics Inc, sold 1,641 shares at $2.95 during a trade that took place back on Jun 13 ’25, which means that Ogden Christopher is holding 199,385 shares at $4,841 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CTMX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.24% for the present operating margin

0.65% for the gross margin

The net margin for CytomX Therapeutics Inc stands at 0.28%. The total capital return value is set at 0.74%.

Based on CytomX Therapeutics Inc (CTMX), the company’s capital structure generated 0.25 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -9.97.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $26.76 million with net debt to EBITDA at -1.07. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 75.44for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.5. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.73.

Conclusion

In conclusion, CytomX Therapeutics Inc (CTMX) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.