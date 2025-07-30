Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (CRWD) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CRWD is 1.13. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 23 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 14 as “overweight”, 17 as “hold”, and 1 as “sell”.

The public float for CRWD is 239.77M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.23% of that float. On July 30, 2025, CRWD’s average trading volume was 3.46M shares.

CRWD stock’s latest price update

Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: CRWD)’s stock price has dropped by -1.41% in relation to previous closing price of $472.18. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -1.21% in its stock price over the last five trading days. marketbeat.com reported 2025-07-29 that It’s going to be one of the busiest weeks for corporate earnings, but investors will have to wait another month before hearing from CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. NASDAQ: CRWD. The cybersecurity giant is up 37.6% in 2025.

CRWD’s Market Performance

CRWD’s stock has fallen by -1.21% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -6.77% and a quarterly rise of 10.03%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.97% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.96% for Crowdstrike Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.44% for CRWD’s stock, with a 17.92% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CRWD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CRWD stocks, with Macquarie repeating the rating for CRWD by listing it as a “Neutral”. The predicted price for CRWD in the upcoming period, according to Macquarie is $465 based on the research report published on July 17, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CRWD reach a price target of $495. The rating they have provided for CRWD stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on July 14th, 2025.

Bernstein gave a rating of “Mkt Perform” to CRWD, setting the target price at $371 in the report published on June 06th of the current year.

CRWD Trading at -2.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRWD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.97%, as shares sank -8.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.80% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRWD fell by -1.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +58.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $482.11. In addition, Crowdstrike Holdings Inc saw 83.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CRWD starting from Flower Johanna, who sold 2,073 shares at the price of $474.21 back on Jul 15 ’25. After this action, Flower Johanna now owns 81,383 shares of Crowdstrike Holdings Inc, valued at $983,033 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CRWD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.06% for the present operating margin

0.74% for the gross margin

The net margin for Crowdstrike Holdings Inc stands at -0.04%. The total capital return value is set at -0.05%. Equity return is now at value -5.76%, with -2.21% for asset returns.

Based on Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (CRWD), the company’s capital structure generated 0.19 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 1.76. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.23. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -9.5.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $294.8 million with net debt to EBITDA at -22.99. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 27.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.11for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.47. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.74.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (CRWD) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.