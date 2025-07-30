Cousins Properties Inc (CUZ) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE: CUZ)’s stock price has increased by 1.61% compared to its previous closing price of $27.3. However, the company has seen a -2.87% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-07-11 that CUZ stock jumps 11% on Sun Belt demand, trophy asset strategy and tenant return-to-office trends.

Is It Worth Investing in Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE: CUZ) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE: CUZ) is above average at 82.86x. The 36-month beta value for CUZ is also noteworthy at 1.32. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 rating it as “overweight”, 4 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for CUZ is 166.46M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.06% of that float. The average trading volume of CUZ on July 30, 2025 was 1.59M shares.

CUZ’s Market Performance

The stock of Cousins Properties Inc (CUZ) has seen a -2.87% decrease in the past week, with a -7.81% drop in the past month, and a -0.64% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.93%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.81% for CUZ. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.13% for CUZ stock, with a simple moving average of -6.09% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CUZ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CUZ stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for CUZ by listing it as a “Hold”. The predicted price for CUZ in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $31 based on the research report published on July 02, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Wolfe Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CUZ reach a price target of $31. The rating they have provided for CUZ stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on April 07th, 2025.

Mizuho gave a rating of “Neutral” to CUZ, setting the target price at $30 in the report published on January 07th of the current year.

CUZ Trading at -4.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CUZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.93%, as shares sank -7.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.70% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CUZ fell by -2.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.64. In addition, Cousins Properties Inc saw 10.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CUZ starting from Roper Pamela F, who sold 7,047 shares at the price of $29.13 back on Sep 12 ’24. After this action, Roper Pamela F now owns 49,322 shares of Cousins Properties Inc, valued at $205,279 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CUZ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.21% for the present operating margin

0.57% for the gross margin

The net margin for Cousins Properties Inc stands at 0.04%. The total capital return value is set at 0.02%. Equity return is now at value 1.15%, with 0.66% for asset returns.

Based on Cousins Properties Inc (CUZ), the company’s capital structure generated 0.39 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.14. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.63. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 1.47.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $536.8 million with net debt to EBITDA at 5.77. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.6. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.51for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.1. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.89.

Conclusion

In summary, Cousins Properties Inc (CUZ) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.