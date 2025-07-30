Costar Group, Inc (CSGP) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Costar Group, Inc (NASDAQ: CSGP) has seen a rise in its stock price by 2.39% in relation to its previous close of $93.36. However, the company has experienced a 12.25% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. businesswire.com reported 2025-07-23 that ARLINGTON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSGP), a leading provider of online real estate marketplaces, information, analytics, and 3D digital twin technology in the property markets, announced today the appointment of Grant Montgomery as National Director of Multifamily Analytics. The hire will augment the company’s already powerful analytics across the U.S. multifamily sector, adding value for CoStar Group clients and the commercial real estate industry as a whole. In his n.

Is It Worth Investing in Costar Group, Inc (NASDAQ: CSGP) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Costar Group, Inc (NASDAQ: CSGP) is 375.01x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CSGP is 0.86. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 6 as “overweight”, 4 as “hold”, and 1 as “sell”.

The public float for CSGP is 417.99M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.07% of that float. On July 30, 2025, CSGP’s average trading volume was 3.12M shares.

CSGP’s Market Performance

CSGP stock saw an increase of 12.25% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 18.36% and a quarterly increase of 16.94%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.40%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.06% for Costar Group, Inc (CSGP). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 10.74% for CSGP stock, with a simple moving average of 23.28% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CSGP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CSGP stocks, with Stephens repeating the rating for CSGP by listing it as a “Overweight”. The predicted price for CSGP in the upcoming period, according to Stephens is $105 based on the research report published on June 16, 2025 of the current year 2025.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CSGP reach a price target of $79. The rating they have provided for CSGP stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on May 30th, 2025.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Underweight” to CSGP, setting the target price at $65 in the report published on February 05th of the current year.

CSGP Trading at 17.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CSGP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 1.96% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.40%, as shares surge +18.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +25.69% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CSGP rose by +12.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +27.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $86.32. In addition, Costar Group, Inc saw 22.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CSGP starting from SAINT FREDERICK G., who sold 25,000 shares at the price of $93.23 back on Jul 28 ’25. After this action, SAINT FREDERICK G. now owns 319,539 shares of Costar Group, Inc, valued at $2,330,750 using the latest closing price.

Cann Cynthia Cammett, the Chief Accounting Officer of Costar Group, Inc, sold 2,033 shares at $92.85 during a trade that took place back on Jul 28 ’25, which means that Cann Cynthia Cammett is holding 25,771 shares at $188,764 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CSGP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.0% for the present operating margin

0.78% for the gross margin

The net margin for Costar Group, Inc stands at 0.04%. The total capital return value is set at -0.0%. Equity return is now at value 1.30%, with 1.06% for asset returns.

Based on Costar Group, Inc (CSGP), the company’s capital structure generated 0.11 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.39. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.12. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -0.98.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $151.6 million with net debt to EBITDA at -12.29. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 12.96. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.31for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.28. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.83.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Costar Group, Inc (CSGP) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.