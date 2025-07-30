Constellium SE (CSTM) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Constellium SE (NYSE: CSTM) is above average at 77.59x, Company’s 36-month beta value is 1.64.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for CSTM is 128.56M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.31% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CSTM on July 30, 2025 was 1.66M shares.

The stock price of Constellium SE (NYSE: CSTM) has jumped by 5.38% compared to previous close of $13.93. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 2.59% in its stock price over the last five trading days. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-07-29 that Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM ) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call July 29, 2025 10:00 AM ET Company Participants Jack Guo – Senior VP & CFO Jason Hershiser – Director of Investor Relations Jean-Marc Germain – CEO & Executive Director Conference Call Participants Corinne Jeannine Blanchard – Deutsche Bank AG, Research Division Joshua Ward Sullivan – The Benchmark Company, LLC, Research Division Sean-M Wondrack – Deutsche Bank AG, Research Division Operator Good morning or good afternoon, and welcome to the Constellium Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Call. My name is Adam, and I’ll your operator today.

CSTM’s Market Performance

Constellium SE (CSTM) has experienced a 2.59% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 9.88% rise in the past month, and a 60.44% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.21%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.47% for CSTM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.50% for CSTM’s stock, with a 27.13% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CSTM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CSTM stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for CSTM by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for CSTM in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $15 based on the research report published on February 25, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Deutsche Bank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CSTM reach a price target of $12, previously predicting the price at $22. The rating they have provided for CSTM stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on October 24th, 2024.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Overweight” to CSTM, setting the target price at $24 in the report published on May 08th of the previous year.

CSTM Trading at 10.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CSTM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.21%, as shares surge +10.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.52% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CSTM rose by +2.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.05. In addition, Constellium SE saw -14.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CSTM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.01% for the present operating margin

0.11% for the gross margin

The net margin for Constellium SE stands at 0.01%. The total capital return value is set at -0.03%. Equity return is now at value 3.02%, with 0.51% for asset returns.

Based on Constellium SE (CSTM), the company’s capital structure generated 0.72 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.13. The debt to equity ratio resting at 2.54. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -1.68.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $530.91 million with net debt to EBITDA at 5.66. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.52. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.49for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.42. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.23.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Constellium SE (CSTM) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.