Connect Biopharma Holdings Ltd ADR (CNTB) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Connect Biopharma Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: CNTB)’s stock price has dropped by -15.87% in relation to previous closing price of $2.08. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -26.47% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-07-22 that – Mr. Schoeneck is a seasoned industry executive and director with deep expertise in development and commercialization of breakthrough products and guiding companies through significant transformation and growth – SAN DIEGO, July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: CNTB) (Connect Biopharma, Connect, or the Company), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on transforming care for the treatment of inflammatory diseases, today announced the expansion of the size of its Board of Directors from six to seven directors and the appointment of Jim Schoeneck as a director effective today. “We are pleased to welcome Jim to our Board of Directors,” said Kleanthis G.

Is It Worth Investing in Connect Biopharma Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: CNTB) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for CNTB is also noteworthy at 0.01. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 rating it as “overweight”, 0 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for CNTB is 53.25M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.11% of that float. The average trading volume of CNTB on July 30, 2025 was 140.06K shares.

CNTB’s Market Performance

The stock of Connect Biopharma Holdings Ltd ADR (CNTB) has seen a -26.47% decrease in the past week, with a 75.00% rise in the past month, and a 116.05% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 19.73%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 16.76% for CNTB. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.82% for CNTB’s stock, with a 72.53% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CNTB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CNTB stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for CNTB by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for CNTB in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $7 based on the research report published on June 12, 2025 of the current year 2025.

H.C. Wainwright, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CNTB reach a price target of $7. The rating they have provided for CNTB stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 04th, 2024.

CNTB Trading at 49.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CNTB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 19.73%, as shares surge +78.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +140.72% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CNTB fell by -26.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +36.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.62. In addition, Connect Biopharma Holdings Ltd ADR saw 33.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CNTB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.68% for the present operating margin

0.97% for the gross margin

The net margin for Connect Biopharma Holdings Ltd ADR stands at -0.6%. The total capital return value is set at -0.19%.

Based on Connect Biopharma Holdings Ltd ADR (CNTB), the company’s capital structure generated 0.0 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -132.31. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.0. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -879.9.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-22.45 million with net debt to EBITDA at 5.32. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.72. The receivables turnover for the company is 24.77for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.26. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 10.25.

Conclusion

In summary, Connect Biopharma Holdings Ltd ADR (CNTB) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.