Comstock Resources, Inc’s (CRK) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

In the past week, CRK stock has gone down by -1.50%, with a monthly decline of -26.88% and a quarterly surge of 12.88%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.50%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.45% for Comstock Resources, Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.85% for CRK’s stock, with a 9.86% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Comstock Resources, Inc (NYSE: CRK) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for CRK is at 0.27. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 rating it as “overweight”, 11 as “hold”, and 2 as “sell”.

The public float for CRK is 77.93M, and currently, shorts hold a 22.52% of that float. The average trading volume for CRK on July 30, 2025 was 2.32M shares.

CRK stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Comstock Resources, Inc (NYSE: CRK) has surged by 1.79% when compared to previous closing price of $20.66, but the company has seen a -1.50% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-07-29 that Here’s a preview of what to expect from energy stocks CRK, CVI, PUMP, AM and AR ahead of their quarterly earnings reports, set to be released tomorrow.

Analysts’ Opinion of CRK

Wolfe Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CRK reach a price target of $34. The rating they have provided for CRK stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on June 17th, 2025.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to CRK, setting the target price at $18 in the report published on January 10th of the current year.

CRK Trading at -13.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.50%, as shares sank -24.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.81% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRK fell by -1.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +73.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.58. In addition, Comstock Resources, Inc saw 109.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CRK starting from Davis Elizabeth B, who sold 8,000 shares at the price of $18.17 back on Dec 30 ’24. After this action, Davis Elizabeth B now owns 99,632 shares of Comstock Resources, Inc, valued at $145,360 using the latest closing price.

Davis Elizabeth B, the Director of Comstock Resources, Inc, sold 10,000 shares at $16.98 during a trade that took place back on Dec 27 ’24, which means that Davis Elizabeth B is holding 107,632 shares at $169,800 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CRK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.02% for the present operating margin

0.24% for the gross margin

The net margin for Comstock Resources, Inc stands at -0.23%. The total capital return value is set at -0.01%. Equity return is now at value -14.17%, with -5.01% for asset returns.

Based on Comstock Resources, Inc (CRK), the company’s capital structure generated 0.6 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.2. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.49. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -0.18.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $638.19 million with net debt to EBITDA at 11.34. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.49. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.86for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.22. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.40.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Comstock Resources, Inc (CRK) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.