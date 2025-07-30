Complete Solaria Inc (SPWR) Stock: Understanding the Volatility

The stock of Complete Solaria Inc (SPWR) has gone up by 1.65% for the week, with a 6.94% rise in the past month and a -9.76% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.32%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 7.78% for SPWR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.72% for SPWR’s stock, with a 3.88% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Complete Solaria Inc (NASDAQ: SPWR) Right Now?

The stock has a 36-month beta value of 0.77. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 1 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for SPWR is 48.54M, and at present, short sellers hold a 21.44% of that float. On July 30, 2025, the average trading volume of SPWR was 1.17M shares.

SPWR stock’s latest price update

Complete Solaria Inc (NASDAQ: SPWR) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 8.19% compared to its previous closing price of $1.71. However, the company has seen a gain of 1.65% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-07-29 that SunPower to attend Canaccord’s Annual Growth Conference August 13; Also announces attendance at RE+, Jefferies and Wells Fargo Conferences in 2H 2025

SPWR Trading at 6.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SPWR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -45.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.32%, as shares surge +0.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.07% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SPWR rose by +1.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -21.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.8010. In addition, Complete Solaria Inc saw 27.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SPWR starting from Rodgers Thurman J, who purchased 606,000 shares at the price of $1.68 back on Jun 03 ’25. After this action, Rodgers Thurman J now owns 463,589 shares of Complete Solaria Inc, valued at $1,018,080 using the latest closing price.

Rodgers Thurman J, the Chief Executive Officer of Complete Solaria Inc, purchased 21,177 shares at $1.49 during a trade that took place back on Jun 02 ’25, which means that Rodgers Thurman J is holding 160,589 shares at $31,554 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SPWR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.33% for the present operating margin

0.43% for the gross margin

The net margin for Complete Solaria Inc stands at -0.21%. The total capital return value is set at -0.95%. Equity return is now at value -2937.39%, with -38.94% for asset returns.

Based on Complete Solaria Inc (SPWR), the company’s capital structure generated 2.67 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.37. The debt to equity ratio resting at -1.6. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -2.97.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-35.48 million with net debt to EBITDA at -10.44. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.54. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.72for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.19.

Conclusion

To sum up, Complete Solaria Inc (SPWR) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.