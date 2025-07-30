Cognex Corp (CGNX) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Cognex Corp (NASDAQ: CGNX) is above average at 50.10x. The 36-month beta value for CGNX is also noteworthy at 1.46. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 3 rating it as “overweight”, 8 rating it as “hold”, and 1 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for CGNX is 167.40M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.43% of that float. The average trading volume of CGNX on July 30, 2025 was 1.83M shares.

CGNX stock’s latest price update

Cognex Corp (NASDAQ: CGNX)’s stock price has decreased by -1.07% compared to its previous closing price of $34.63. youtube.com reported 2025-07-21 that The Investment Committee give you their top stocks to watch for the second half.

CGNX’s Market Performance

CGNX’s stock has fallen by 0.00% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 8.90% and a quarterly rise of 27.27%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.07% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.63% for Cognex Corp The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.86% for CGNX’s stock, with a 0.30% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CGNX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CGNX stocks, with Melius repeating the rating for CGNX by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for CGNX in the upcoming period, according to Melius is $60 based on the research report published on July 10, 2025 of the current year 2025.

TD Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CGNX reach a price target of $35. The rating they have provided for CGNX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 28th, 2025.

Cantor Fitzgerald gave a rating of “Overweight” to CGNX, setting the target price at $49 in the report published on December 20th of the previous year.

CGNX Trading at 7.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CGNX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.07%, as shares surge +8.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.38% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CGNX remain unchanged, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $33.63. In addition, Cognex Corp saw -29.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CGNX starting from Kuechen Joerg, who sold 7,991 shares at the price of $32.97 back on Mar 11 ’25. After this action, Kuechen Joerg now owns 0 shares of Cognex Corp, valued at $263,469 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CGNX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.14% for the present operating margin

0.68% for the gross margin

The net margin for Cognex Corp stands at 0.13%. The total capital return value is set at 0.07%. Equity return is now at value 8.02%, with 5.97% for asset returns.

Based on Cognex Corp (CGNX), the company’s capital structure generated 0.05 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 2.39.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $147.75 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.43. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.71for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.48. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.07.

Conclusion

In summary, Cognex Corp (CGNX) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.