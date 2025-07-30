CME Group Inc (CME) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

CME Group Inc (NASDAQ: CME) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.18% in relation to its previous close of $274.12. However, the company has experienced a -0.01% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. fool.com reported 2025-07-28 that CME Group (CME -0.41%), the major derivatives exchange operator known for its futures and options markets, reported financial results for the second quarter of 2025 on July 23, 2025. The company delivered record revenue of $1.7 billion, surpassing the consensus GAAP revenue estimate of $1.69 billion.

Is It Worth Investing in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ: CME) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for CME Group Inc (NASDAQ: CME) is above average at 26.58x. The 36-month beta value for CME is also noteworthy at 0.45. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 3 rating it as “overweight”, 8 rating it as “hold”, and 1 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for CME is 358.83M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.32% of that float. The average trading volume of CME on July 30, 2025 was 2.34M shares.

CME’s Market Performance

CME stock saw a decrease of -0.01% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -0.06% and a quarterly a decrease of 2.49%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.03%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.71% for CME Group Inc (CME). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.61% for CME stock, with a simple moving average of 9.28% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CME

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CME stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for CME by listing it as a “Neutral”. The predicted price for CME in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $305 based on the research report published on July 24, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CME reach a price target of $301. The rating they have provided for CME stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on April 08th, 2025.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Neutral” to CME, setting the target price at $250 in the report published on January 06th of the current year.

CME Trading at -0.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CME to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.03%, as shares sank -0.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.22% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CME fell by -0.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +23.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $276.29. In addition, CME Group Inc saw 41.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CME starting from SHEPARD WILLIAM R, who purchased 256 shares at the price of $270.53 back on Jun 25 ’25. After this action, SHEPARD WILLIAM R now owns 258,196 shares of CME Group Inc, valued at $69,282 using the latest closing price.

SHEPARD WILLIAM R, the Director of CME Group Inc, purchased 11 shares at $270.53 during a trade that took place back on Jun 25 ’25, which means that SHEPARD WILLIAM R is holding 2,455 shares at $3,054 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CME

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.65% for the present operating margin

0.87% for the gross margin

The net margin for CME Group Inc stands at 0.58%. The total capital return value is set at 0.11%. Equity return is now at value 13.62%, with 2.49% for asset returns.

Based on CME Group Inc (CME), the company’s capital structure generated 0.11 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.92. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.12. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 52.02.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $4.27 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 0.28. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 15.58. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.65for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.04. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.02.

Conclusion

In summary, CME Group Inc (CME) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.