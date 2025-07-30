Citius Oncology Inc (CTOR) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

The stock has a 36-month beta value of 2.87. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 1 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for CTOR is 3.86M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.98% of that float. On July 30, 2025, the average trading volume of CTOR was 1.85M shares.

CTOR stock’s latest price update

Citius Oncology Inc (NASDAQ: CTOR)’s stock price has soared by 10.16% in relation to previous closing price of $1.87. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 24.85% in its stock price over the last five trading days. prnewswire.com reported 2025-07-17 that CRANFORD, N.J., July 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Citius Oncology, Inc. (“Citius Oncology” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: CTOR), a majority-owned subsidiary of Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: CTXR), today announced the closing of its “reasonable best-efforts” public offering of 6,818,182 shares of common stock of the Company and warrants to purchase shares of common stock at a public offering price of $1.32 per share.

CTOR’s Market Performance

Citius Oncology Inc (CTOR) has seen a 24.85% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -54.22% decline in the past month and a 194.24% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 27.95%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 23.24% for CTOR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -26.51% for CTOR’s stock, with a 59.98% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CTOR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CTOR stocks, with Maxim Group repeating the rating for CTOR by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for CTOR in the upcoming period, according to Maxim Group is $3 based on the research report published on November 27, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

CTOR Trading at -0.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CTOR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -95.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 23.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 27.95%, as shares sank -52.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +132.74% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CTOR rose by +24.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +100.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.8000. In addition, Citius Oncology Inc saw -82.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CTOR

The total capital return value is set at -0.18%.

Based on Citius Oncology Inc (CTOR), the company’s capital structure generated 0.1 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.1.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-20.57 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.27. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.36.

Conclusion

To sum up, Citius Oncology Inc (CTOR) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.