Cia Energetica DE Minas Gerais – Cemig ADR (CIG) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of Cia Energetica DE Minas Gerais – Cemig ADR (NYSE: CIG) has increased by 1.10% when compared to last closing price of $1.81. Despite this, the company has experienced a -0.54% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-07-07 that Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Is It Worth Investing in Cia Energetica DE Minas Gerais – Cemig ADR (NYSE: CIG) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Cia Energetica DE Minas Gerais – Cemig ADR (NYSE: CIG) is 4.14x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CIG is 0.98. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 1 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for CIG is 1.90B and currently, short sellers hold a 0.07% of that float. On July 30, 2025, CIG’s average trading volume was 2.97M shares.

CIG’s Market Performance

The stock of Cia Energetica DE Minas Gerais – Cemig ADR (CIG) has seen a -0.54% decrease in the past week, with a -4.19% drop in the past month, and a -2.66% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.24%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.23% for CIG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.66% for CIG’s stock, with a -0.84% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CIG Trading at -3.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CIG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.24%, as shares sank -6.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.55% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CIG fell by -0.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.8995. In addition, Cia Energetica DE Minas Gerais – Cemig ADR saw 7.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CIG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.18% for the present operating margin

0.19% for the gross margin

The net margin for Cia Energetica DE Minas Gerais – Cemig ADR stands at 0.17%. The total capital return value is set at 0.15%. Equity return is now at value 26.38%, with 11.17% for asset returns.

Based on Cia Energetica DE Minas Gerais – Cemig ADR (CIG), the company’s capital structure generated 0.36 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.33. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.56. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 7.41.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $11.74 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 1.08. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.58for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.64. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.06.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Cia Energetica DE Minas Gerais – Cemig ADR (CIG) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.