Check Point Software Technologies Ltd (CHKP) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ: CHKP) is 25.42x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CHKP is 0.60. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 5 as “overweight”, 23 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for CHKP is 83.79M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.16% of that float. On July 30, 2025, CHKP’s average trading volume was 726.74K shares.

CHKP stock’s latest price update

The stock of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ: CHKP) has decreased by -11.82% when compared to last closing price of $218.33. Despite this, the company has experienced a -13.67% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. globenewswire.com reported 2025-07-30 that Check Point has been recognized as a Leader and Outperformer for its Harmony Email & Collaboration security solution in GigaOm’s latest Radar Report.

CHKP’s Market Performance

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd (CHKP) has experienced a -13.67% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -12.99% drop in the past month, and a -10.58% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.81%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.28% for CHKP. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -12.30% for CHKP stock, with a simple moving average of -7.58% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CHKP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CHKP stocks, with Roth Capital repeating the rating for CHKP by listing it as a “Neutral”. The predicted price for CHKP in the upcoming period, according to Roth Capital is $215 based on the research report published on April 23, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Stephens, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CHKP reach a price target of $255. The rating they have provided for CHKP stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on April 01st, 2025.

CHKP Trading at -13.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CHKP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.81%, as shares sank -12.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.00% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CHKP fell by -13.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $219.52. In addition, Check Point Software Technologies Ltd saw 5.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CHKP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.34% for the present operating margin

0.87% for the gross margin

The net margin for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd stands at 0.33%. The total capital return value is set at 0.23%. Equity return is now at value 30.92%, with 15.41% for asset returns.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $1.06 billion with net debt to EBITDA at -0.47. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.89. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.51for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.47. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.10.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd (CHKP) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.