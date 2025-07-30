CF Industries Holdings Inc (CF) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock price of CF Industries Holdings Inc (NYSE: CF) has surged by 2.57% when compared to previous closing price of $92.53, but the company has seen a 3.48% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-07-25 that The Zacks Style Scores offers investors a way to easily find top-rated stocks based on their investing style. Here’s why you should take advantage.

Is It Worth Investing in CF Industries Holdings Inc (NYSE: CF) Right Now?

CF Industries Holdings Inc (NYSE: CF) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52x compared to its average ratio. CF has 36-month beta value of 0.92. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 18 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for CF is 160.78M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.96% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CF on July 30, 2025 was 2.79M shares.

CF’s Market Performance

The stock of CF Industries Holdings Inc (CF) has seen a 3.48% increase in the past week, with a 4.31% rise in the past month, and a 19.17% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.79%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.17% for CF. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.59% for CF stock, with a simple moving average of 10.30% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CF

Scotiabank gave a rating of “Sector Perform” to CF, setting the target price at $81 in the report published on April 09th of the current year.

CF Trading at 1.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.79%, as shares surge +3.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.07% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CF rose by +3.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $94.35. In addition, CF Industries Holdings Inc saw 29.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CF starting from Menzel Susan L, who sold 10,000 shares at the price of $100.23 back on Jun 20 ’25. After this action, Menzel Susan L now owns 87,923 shares of CF Industries Holdings Inc, valued at $1,002,300 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.23% for the present operating margin

0.36% for the gross margin

The net margin for CF Industries Holdings Inc stands at 0.22%. The total capital return value is set at 0.11%. Equity return is now at value 26.14%, with 9.83% for asset returns.

Based on CF Industries Holdings Inc (CF), the company’s capital structure generated 0.41 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.73. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.69. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 11.87.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $2.81 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 0.86. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.82. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.53for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.46. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.59.

Conclusion

To put it simply, CF Industries Holdings Inc (CF) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.