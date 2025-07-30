Century Therapeutics Inc (IPSC) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

The stock of Century Therapeutics Inc (IPSC) has seen a 1.53% increase in the past week, with a 12.61% gain in the past month, and a 17.38% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.52%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.07% for IPSC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.37% for IPSC’s stock, with a -30.48% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Century Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: IPSC) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for IPSC is 1.82. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 rating it as “overweight”, 1 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for IPSC is 40.60M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.43% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of IPSC on July 30, 2025 was 944.91K shares.

IPSC stock’s latest price update

Century Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: IPSC)’s stock price has decreased by -8.73% compared to its previous closing price of $0.64. However, the company has seen a 1.53% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-07-21 that Century Therapeutics (IPSC) might move higher on growing optimism about its earnings prospects, which is reflected by its upgrade to a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Analysts’ Opinion of IPSC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IPSC stocks, with Rodman & Renshaw repeating the rating for IPSC by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for IPSC in the upcoming period, according to Rodman & Renshaw is $6 based on the research report published on August 08, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see IPSC reach a price target of $5, previously predicting the price at $28. The rating they have provided for IPSC stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on August 28th, 2023.

Guggenheim gave a rating of “Buy” to IPSC, setting the target price at $15 in the report published on October 31st of the previous year.

IPSC Trading at 0.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IPSC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -76.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.52%, as shares surge +4.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.89% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IPSC rose by +1.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -59.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5922. In addition, Century Therapeutics Inc saw -75.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IPSC starting from Carr Douglas, who sold 4,904 shares at the price of $0.62 back on Jun 09 ’25. After this action, Carr Douglas now owns 405,982 shares of Century Therapeutics Inc, valued at $3,050 using the latest closing price.

Farid Adrienne, the Chief Operations Officer of Century Therapeutics Inc, sold 552 shares at $0.62 during a trade that took place back on Jun 09 ’25, which means that Farid Adrienne is holding 250,141 shares at $343 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IPSC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.28% for the present operating margin

1.0% for the gross margin

The net margin for Century Therapeutics Inc stands at -0.19%. The total capital return value is set at -0.11%. Equity return is now at value -10.49%, with -6.61% for asset returns.

Based on Century Therapeutics Inc (IPSC), the company’s capital structure generated 0.17 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -2.4.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-111.47 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.44. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.4. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 11.70.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Century Therapeutics Inc (IPSC) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.