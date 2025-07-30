Celanese Corp (CE) Stock: A Study of the Market Performance

In the past week, CE stock has gone down by -3.01%, with a monthly gain of 0.35% and a quarterly surge of 30.04%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.30%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.97% for Celanese Corp. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.36% for CE’s stock, with a -14.73% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Celanese Corp (NYSE: CE) Right Now?

Company’s 36-month beta value is 1.11.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 as “overweight”, 10 as “hold”, and 1 as “sell”.

The public float for CE is 108.89M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.88% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CE on July 30, 2025 was 2.00M shares.

CE stock’s latest price update

The stock of Celanese Corp (NYSE: CE) has decreased by -1.62% when compared to last closing price of $57.91. Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -3.01% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CE stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for CE by listing it as a “Overweight”. The predicted price for CE in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $66 based on the research report published on June 16, 2025 of the current year 2025.

BMO Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CE reach a price target of $55. The rating they have provided for CE stocks is “Market Perform” according to the report published on May 20th, 2025.

Alembic Global Advisors gave a rating of “Overweight” to CE, setting the target price at $70 in the report published on March 17th of the current year.

CE Trading at 0.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -60.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.30%, as shares surge +2.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.12% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CE fell by -3.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -55.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $58.95. In addition, Celanese Corp saw -58.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CE starting from Murray Mark Christopher, who purchased 1,479 shares at the price of $52.18 back on May 23 ’25. After this action, Murray Mark Christopher now owns 15,468 shares of Celanese Corp, valued at $77,174 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.07% for the present operating margin

0.23% for the gross margin

The net margin for Celanese Corp stands at -0.17%. The total capital return value is set at -0.03%. Equity return is now at value -26.94%, with -6.71% for asset returns.

Based on Celanese Corp (CE), the company’s capital structure generated 0.72 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.07. The debt to equity ratio resting at 2.53. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -0.99.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $456.0 million with net debt to EBITDA at -1108.64. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.83. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.35for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.43. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.94.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Celanese Corp (CE) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.