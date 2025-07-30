CDT Environmental Technology Investment Holdings Ltd (CDTG) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

CDT Environmental Technology Investment Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: CDTG) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 37.20x compared to its average ratio, The 36-month beta value for CDTG is at -4.84.

The public float for CDTG is 5.01M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.73% of that float. The average trading volume for CDTG on July 30, 2025 was 495.11K shares.

CDT Environmental Technology Investment Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: CDTG)’s stock price has dropped by -11.60% in relation to previous closing price of $0.86. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 0.34% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-06-20 that SHENZHEN, China, June 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CDT Environmental Technology Investment Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CDTG) (“CDT” or the “Company”), a leading provider of waste treatment systems and services throughout China, today announced that it received a notification letter, dated June 18, 2025 (the “Notification Letter”), from the Listing Qualifications Department of The Nasdaq Stock Market Inc. (“Nasdaq”) indicating that the Company is no longer in compliance with the minimum bid price requirement set forth in Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2) as the Company’s closing bid price per ordinary share, par value US$0.0025 per share, was below US$1.00 for a period of 30 consecutive business days. The Notification Letter does not result in the immediate delisting of the Company’s securities.

CDTG’s Market Performance

CDT Environmental Technology Investment Holdings Ltd (CDTG) has experienced a 0.34% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 3.05% rise in the past month, and a -70.33% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.25%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.73% for CDTG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.21% for CDTG’s stock, with a -60.25% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CDTG Trading at 2.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CDTG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -83.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.25%, as shares surge +8.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.07% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CDTG rose by +0.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -77.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7389. In addition, CDT Environmental Technology Investment Holdings Ltd saw -74.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CDTG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.12% for the present operating margin

0.36% for the gross margin

The net margin for CDT Environmental Technology Investment Holdings Ltd stands at 0.1%. The total capital return value is set at 0.05%. Equity return is now at value 4.19%, with 1.79% for asset returns.

The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.15. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 197.67.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $2.35 million with net debt to EBITDA at 2.74. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.99. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.2for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.17. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.50.

In conclusion, CDT Environmental Technology Investment Holdings Ltd (CDTG) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.