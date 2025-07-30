Caterpillar Inc (CAT) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Caterpillar Inc (NYSE: CAT) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CAT is 1.40. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 3 rating it as “overweight”, 14 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for CAT is 469.30M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.23% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CAT on July 30, 2025 was 2.55M shares.

CAT stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Caterpillar Inc (NYSE: CAT) has dropped by -0.67% compared to previous close of $432.94. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 3.08% in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-07-29 that Caterpillar (CAT) doesn’t possess the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely earnings beat in its upcoming report. Get prepared with the key expectations.

CAT’s Market Performance

Caterpillar Inc (CAT) has seen a 3.08% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 11.79% gain in the past month and a 40.05% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.71%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.76% for CAT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.56% for CAT’s stock, with a 18.27% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CAT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CAT stocks, with Melius repeating the rating for CAT by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for CAT in the upcoming period, according to Melius is $500 based on the research report published on July 09, 2025 of the current year 2025.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CAT reach a price target of $385, previously predicting the price at $335. The rating they have provided for CAT stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 30th, 2025.

Robert W. Baird gave a rating of “Outperform” to CAT, setting the target price at $395 in the report published on May 13th of the current year.

CAT Trading at 13.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CAT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.71%, as shares surge +10.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.94% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CAT rose by +3.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $411.28. In addition, Caterpillar Inc saw 24.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

MacLennan David, the Director of Caterpillar Inc, purchased 375 shares at $320.70 during a trade that took place back on May 07 ’25, which means that MacLennan David is holding 6,653 shares at $120,262 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CAT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.2% for the present operating margin

0.35% for the gross margin

The net margin for Caterpillar Inc stands at 0.16%. The total capital return value is set at 0.24%. Equity return is now at value 55.67%, with 11.78% for asset returns.

Based on Caterpillar Inc (CAT), the company’s capital structure generated 0.68 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.29. The debt to equity ratio resting at 2.14. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 25.55.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $16.04 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 2.27. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.75. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.37for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.74. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.32.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Caterpillar Inc (CAT) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.