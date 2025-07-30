Carver Bancorp Inc’s (CARV) Stock: A 1.69% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

The stock of Carver Bancorp Inc (CARV) has gone down by -23.19% for the week, with a 26.19% rise in the past month and a 53.19% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 16.36%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 13.75% for CARV. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.69% for CARV’s stock, with a 27.17% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Carver Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ: CARV) Right Now?

The stock has a 36-month beta value of 1.32. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for CARV is 3.93M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.90% of that float. On July 30, 2025, the average trading volume of CARV was 38.66K shares.

CARV stock’s latest price update

Carver Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ: CARV)’s stock price has dropped by -12.03% in relation to previous closing price of $2.41. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -23.19% in its stock price over the last five trading days. accessnewswire.com reported 2025-05-21 that Corrected release fixes a mistake in the headline -Fund declares Major victory for shareholders of the bank -New OCC agreement validates Dream Chasers’ push for earnings, shareholder value creation and board accountability NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / May 21, 2025 / In a major development, the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (the “OCC”) on 5/16/ 25 (Friday ) ordered Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) (“Carver” or “the bank”) to embark on new strategic planning that will deliver earnings and profitability to the bank. The OCC ordered the bank to take immediate steps to improve risk management, earnings performance, growth, capital, new product line development, develop an effective internet strategy to generate customers and revenues, identify markets niches andand observe executive compensation.

CARV Trading at 20.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CARV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.36%, as shares surge +22.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +46.21% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CARV fell by -23.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.08. In addition, Carver Bancorp Inc saw 6.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CARV starting from Felix Donald, who purchased 26,946 shares at the price of $1.67 back on Nov 25 ’24. After this action, Felix Donald now owns 26,946 shares of Carver Bancorp Inc, valued at $45,000 using the latest closing price.

Knuckles Kenneth, the Director of Carver Bancorp Inc, purchased 8,982 shares at $1.67 during a trade that took place back on Nov 25 ’24, which means that Knuckles Kenneth is holding 9,982 shares at $15,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CARV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.37% for the present operating margin

0.42% for the gross margin

The net margin for Carver Bancorp Inc stands at -0.37%. The total capital return value is set at -0.02%. Equity return is now at value -38.24%, with -1.85% for asset returns.

Based on Carver Bancorp Inc (CARV), the company’s capital structure generated 0.5 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.43. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.98. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -1.2.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.07. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.10.

Conclusion

To sum up, Carver Bancorp Inc (CARV) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.