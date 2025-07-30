Capstone Holding Corp (CAPS) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for CAPS is 1.59M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.34% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CAPS on July 30, 2025 was 421.06K shares.

CAPS stock’s latest price update

Capstone Holding Corp (NASDAQ: CAPS)’s stock price has gone rise by 14.10% in comparison to its previous close of $1.56, however, the company has experienced a 11.25% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. prnewswire.com reported 2025-07-14 that 45% OF VOTERS SAY INFLATION AND AFFORDABILITY IS THE MOST IMPORTANT ISSUE TO THEM PERSONALLY, UP 6 POINTS FROM JUNE 69% OF VOTERS SAY BIDEN’S OPEN BORDER WAS A DELIBERATE POLICY 80% OF VOTERS SUPPORT THE U.S. TAKING ALL ACTIONS NECESSARY TO PREVENT IRAN FROM OBTAINING A NUCLEAR WEAPON NEW YORK and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., July 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Stagwell (NASDAQ: STGW) today released the results of the July Harvard CAPS / Harris poll, a monthly collaboration between the Center for American Political Studies at Harvard (CAPS) and the Harris Poll and HarrisX.

CAPS’s Market Performance

CAPS’s stock has risen by 11.25% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 6.59% and a quarterly drop of -12.32%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.89% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.10% for Capstone Holding Corp The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 14.78% for CAPS’s stock, with a -79.30% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CAPS Trading at 1.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CAPS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -89.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.89%, as shares sank -1.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.23% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CAPS rose by +11.25%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.5508. In addition, Capstone Holding Corp saw -94.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CAPS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.03% for the present operating margin

0.21% for the gross margin

The net margin for Capstone Holding Corp stands at -0.09%. The total capital return value is set at -0.06%. Equity return is now at value -11.56%, with -5.93% for asset returns.

Based on Capstone Holding Corp (CAPS), the company’s capital structure generated 0.31 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.23. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.45. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -1.68.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-0.12 million with net debt to EBITDA at -11.51. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.45. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.61for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.22. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.14.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Capstone Holding Corp (CAPS) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.