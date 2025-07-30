Capri Holdings Ltd (CPRI) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The 36-month beta value for CPRI is also noteworthy at 1.73. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 rating it as “overweight”, 11 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for CPRI is 114.88M, and at present, short sellers hold a 8.52% of that float. The average trading volume of CPRI on July 30, 2025 was 3.04M shares.

CPRI stock’s latest price update

Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE: CPRI)’s stock price has plunge by -2.99%relation to previous closing price of $19.74. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -1.95% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. businesswire.com reported 2025-07-23 that LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE: CPRI) today announced that it plans to report its first quarter fiscal 2026 financial results on Wednesday, August 6, 2025, at approximately 6:45 a.m. ET. The Company also plans to hold a conference call to discuss its financial results the same day at 8:30 a.m. ET. Those who wish to participate in the call may do so by dialing (877) 704-4453 or (201) 389-0920 for international callers, conference ID 13754278. A live webcast of the conferen.

CPRI’s Market Performance

Capri Holdings Ltd (CPRI) has seen a -1.95% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 8.93% gain in the past month and a 26.15% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.79%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.91% for CPRI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.07% for CPRI stock, with a simple moving average of -9.23% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CPRI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CPRI stocks, with Telsey Advisory Group repeating the rating for CPRI by listing it as a “Market Perform”. The predicted price for CPRI in the upcoming period, according to Telsey Advisory Group is $20 based on the research report published on May 29, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Telsey Advisory Group, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CPRI reach a price target of $17, previously predicting the price at $23. The rating they have provided for CPRI stocks is “Market Perform” according to the report published on April 11th, 2025.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Overweight” to CPRI, setting the target price at $28 in the report published on January 10th of the current year.

CPRI Trading at 5.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CPRI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -55.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.79%, as shares surge +8.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.57% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CPRI fell by -1.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -55.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.14. In addition, Capri Holdings Ltd saw -42.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CPRI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.17% for the present operating margin

0.63% for the gross margin

The net margin for Capri Holdings Ltd stands at -0.27%. The total capital return value is set at -0.19%. Equity return is now at value -120.18%, with -19.86% for asset returns.

Based on Capri Holdings Ltd (CPRI), the company’s capital structure generated 0.89 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.09.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $245.0 million with net debt to EBITDA at -6.14. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.84for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.85. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.14.

Conclusion

In summary, Capri Holdings Ltd (CPRI) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.