Canadian National Railway Co (CNI) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Canadian National Railway Co (NYSE: CNI) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 18.31x. The stock has a 36-month beta value of 0.95. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 7 as “overweight”, 17 as “hold”, and 2 as “sell”.

The public float for CNI is 603.87M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.05% of that float. On July 30, 2025, the average trading volume of CNI was 1.50M shares.

CNI stock’s latest price update

Canadian National Railway Co (NYSE: CNI)’s stock price has increased by 0.20% compared to its previous closing price of $95.01. However, the company has seen a -5.15% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-07-29 that Tariffs and weak mix hurt revenue, but pricing remains strong. Some positives in 2H25 with easing intermodal comps and refinery turnarounds behind us. Solid execution and cost control support margins despite volume headwinds.

CNI’s Market Performance

Canadian National Railway Co (CNI) has seen a -5.15% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -7.89% decline in the past month and a -1.37% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.54%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.70% for CNI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.24% for CNI stock, with a simple moving average of -8.11% for the last 200 days.

CNI Trading at -7.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CNI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.54%, as shares sank -8.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.96% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CNI fell by -5.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $101.54. In addition, Canadian National Railway Co saw -16.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CNI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.37% for the present operating margin

0.41% for the gross margin

The net margin for Canadian National Railway Co stands at 0.26%. The total capital return value is set at 0.12%. Equity return is now at value 21.83%, with 8.07% for asset returns.

Based on Canadian National Railway Co (CNI), the company’s capital structure generated 0.49 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.32. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.98. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 6.99.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $8.63 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 2.37. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.97. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.68for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.3. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.82.

Conclusion

To sum up, Canadian National Railway Co (CNI) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “sell” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.