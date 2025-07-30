BXP Inc (BXP) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of BXP Inc (NYSE: BXP) has increased by 1.19% when compared to last closing price of $69.6. Despite this, the company has experienced a -0.97% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-07-29 that The headline numbers for Boston Properties (BXP) give insight into how the company performed in the quarter ended June 2025, but it may be worthwhile to compare some of its key metrics to Wall Street estimates and the year-ago actuals.

Is It Worth Investing in BXP Inc (NYSE: BXP) Right Now?

Company’s 36-month beta value is 1.20.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 as “overweight”, 12 as “hold”, and 1 as “sell”.

The public float for BXP is 157.95M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.59% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of BXP on July 30, 2025 was 1.57M shares.

BXP’s Market Performance

BXP stock saw an increase of -0.97% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 2.67% and a quarterly increase of 6.33%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.01%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.25% for BXP Inc (BXP). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.02% for BXP stock, with a simple moving average of -2.47% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BXP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BXP stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for BXP by listing it as a “Neutral”. The predicted price for BXP in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $78 based on the research report published on June 23, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BXP reach a price target of $78. The rating they have provided for BXP stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 17th, 2025.

Compass Point gave a rating of “Buy” to BXP, setting the target price at $88 in the report published on November 14th of the previous year.

BXP Trading at 1.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BXP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.01%, as shares surge +4.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.15% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BXP fell by -0.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $69.72. In addition, BXP Inc saw 3.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BXP starting from Garesche Donna D, who sold 2,143 shares at the price of $67.87 back on Mar 05 ’25. After this action, Garesche Donna D now owns 0 shares of BXP Inc, valued at $145,453 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BXP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.36% for the present operating margin

0.48% for the gross margin

The net margin for BXP Inc stands at -0.0%. The total capital return value is set at 0.05%. Equity return is now at value -0.10%, with -0.02% for asset returns.

Based on BXP Inc (BXP), the company’s capital structure generated 0.76 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.06. The debt to equity ratio resting at 3.09. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 2.58.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $1.91 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 8.78. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.92. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.12for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.13. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.62.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, BXP Inc (BXP) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.