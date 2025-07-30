Butterfly Network Inc (BFLY) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Butterfly Network Inc (NYSE: BFLY) has dropped by -5.67% compared to previous close of $1.94. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -3.17% in its stock price over the last five trading days. businesswire.com reported 2025-07-18 that BURLINGTON, Mass. & NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE: BFLY) (“Butterfly”), a digital health company transforming care with portable, semiconductor-based ultrasound technology and intuitive software, announced that it will report second quarter 2025 financial results on August 1, 2025 before the market opens. Joseph DeVivo, President, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board, and Heather Getz, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial and Operations Officer, w.

Is It Worth Investing in Butterfly Network Inc (NYSE: BFLY) Right Now?

The stock has a 36-month beta value of 2.46. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for BFLY is 182.66M, and at present, short sellers hold a 13.78% of that float. On July 30, 2025, the average trading volume of BFLY was 3.63M shares.

BFLY’s Market Performance

BFLY stock saw a decrease of -3.17% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -6.63% and a quarterly a decrease of -24.69%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.97%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.00% for Butterfly Network Inc (BFLY). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.96% for BFLY’s stock, with a simple moving average of -33.53% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BFLY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BFLY stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for BFLY by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for BFLY in the upcoming period, according to Craig Hallum is $3 based on the research report published on July 01, 2025 of the current year 2025.

UBS gave a rating of “Neutral” to BFLY, setting the target price at $2.25 in the report published on March 29th of the previous year.

BFLY Trading at -14.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BFLY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -63.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.97%, as shares sank -8.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.43% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BFLY fell by -3.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.9055. In addition, Butterfly Network Inc saw 72.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BFLY starting from Getz Heather C, who sold 65,456 shares at the price of $2.20 back on May 05 ’25. After this action, Getz Heather C now owns 2,919,274 shares of Butterfly Network Inc, valued at $144,069 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BFLY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.81% for the present operating margin

0.61% for the gross margin

The net margin for Butterfly Network Inc stands at -0.76%. The total capital return value is set at -0.25%. Equity return is now at value -29.16%, with -21.47% for asset returns.

Based on Butterfly Network Inc (BFLY), the company’s capital structure generated 0.08 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -1.66. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.08. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -113.44.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-60.92 million with net debt to EBITDA at 2.24. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.7. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.31for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.27. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.06.

Conclusion

To sum up, Butterfly Network Inc (BFLY) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.